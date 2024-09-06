Are Chrishell and Nicole From Selling Sunset Still Friends?

Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ is as renowned for its glimpse into the glamorous Los Angeles real estate industry as it is for the interpersonal conflicts among The Oppenheim Group’s colleagues. When Nicole Young joined the team, her clashes with the iconic and fan-favorite Chrishell Stause sparked a lot of drama. The two women didn’t hold back, exchanging accusations and calling each other names. In the eighth season, their interactions left everyone on edge, expecting a confrontation at any moment. Whether they managed to mend their relationship and move past their issues or if new troubles arose remains to be seen.

Chrishell and Nicole Were Always at Odds With Each Other

When Nicole Young joined the ‘Selling Sunset’ cast in its sixth season, her personality clashed instantly with Chrishell Stause’s. The two women initially butted heads over a listing, and their working relationship deteriorated. This tension was partly because Chrishell was dating Jason Oppenheim at the time, while Nicole had previously been involved with him. Chrishell soon accused her colleague of stirring up drama for more screen time, alleging that Nicole’s conflicts were fabricated. She claimed that despite their prior cordial interactions, Nicole was now just seeking attention.

The situation escalated further, with Nicole asserting that Chrishell’s success was due to her relationship with Jason. In response, Chrishell accused Nicole of drug use, prompting the latter to take a drug test to clear her name. In the eighth season, Chrishell and Nicole largely avoided each other, choosing not to spend time alone and steering clear of direct communication. The only time they did interact was when Nicole apologized to her co-star for interacting with people whom the latter had accused of being “homophobic.” Chrishell was preoccupied with supporting her friend through a divorce and addressing the ongoing conflict between Chelsea and Bre. At the same time, Nicole focused on her work and spent downtime with other agents. The situation further separated them as Nicole aligned with Bre, while Chrishell stood by Chelsea during their feud.

Chrishell and Nicole are Not on the Best of Terms as of Today

The calm that had prevailed during the season appears to have been shattered. Upon watching the season, Chrishell was struck by Nicole’s accusations about Emma allegedly having an affair with a married man. Although Nicole had dismissed the claims as mere rumors, Chrishell felt compelled to defend her best friend. She took to Instagram, accused Nicole of spreading false information, and criticized the production company for giving airtime to such baseless allegations. Chrishell even threatened to quit the show if these issues persisted and if she was forced to continue sharing screen time with Nicole.

Nicole, meanwhile, did not remain silent in response. She addressed Chrishell’s remarks by asserting that she, as a married woman, would never intentionally disrupt someone else’s relationship. Nicole also brought up Chrishell’s past, referencing the allegations that Chrishell’s ex-husband, Justin Hartley, had allegedly cheated on her with Sofia Pernas. Nicole suggested that, given Chrishell’s own experience, she should understand the gravity of preserving the sanctity of a marriage. She urged Chrishell to speak directly with Emma to uncover the truth, alleging that the best friend of the wife had confronted Emma during the filming of season 7 but that this confrontation was omitted in the final edit. The friendship between the two appears to have deteriorated significantly, and reconciliation seems like a distant hope at this point.

Chrishell and Nicole Have Personal and Professional Commitments on Their Plate

Both Chrishell and Nicole are juggling busy professional and personal lives. They understand that not all work relationships can be smooth. Nicole has been focusing on home life, recently welcoming a new puppy and settling it in comfortably. Her husband, Brandon Young, is the Director of Music Affairs at Activision Blizzard, and they care for their three dogs together. Meanwhile, Nicole is making strides in the real estate industry, diligently working on several upcoming listings.

Similarly, Chrishell has established a fulfilling life in Los Angeles with her wife, G Flip. She’s set to film an upcoming romantic comedy, but she remains busy with her real estate career. Both she and Nicole must hope that the current feud will eventually subside and that things will return to the semblance of harmony they once enjoyed.

