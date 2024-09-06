Emma and Chelsea: Are the Selling Sunset Stars Still Friends?

Friendships are easy to maintain when life is smooth, but the accurate measure of a friend is revealed during tough times. In Season 8 of Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset,’ Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani exemplify what it means to be true friends who stand by each other through thick and thin. Their camaraderie and unwavering support make them indispensable to one another. In every challenge they face, they consistently find comfort in each other’s company, demonstrating how such friendships can provide a sense of home and security.

Emma and Chelsea Helped Each Other During Tough Times

Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani only became friends after a while. When Chelsea first joined The Oppenheim Group, Emma was very close to Chrishell Stause, while Chelsea primarily worked with Christine Quinn. This dynamic initially kept Emma and Chrishell from interacting much with Chelsea. However, after Christine left the series, Chelsea was able to build a rapport with Emma and Chrishell. The three formed a rare and robust friendship, vowing to support each other. Emma and Chelsea often spent time together outside of work, enjoying dinners, lunches, beauty treatments, and various other activities, solidifying their bond.

Given Chelsea’s strong-willed personality, she often found herself at odds with other real estate agents like Bre Tiesi. Emma stood by her side throughout these conflicts, never doubting Chelsea’s loyalty. Their friendship faced its ultimate test in the eighth season when Chelsea discovered that her husband was allegedly cheating on her. Emma immediately rushed to support her, ready to listen and offer help in any way possible. Even when Chelsea blamed Bre for bringing the news with bad intentions, Emma trusted her friend’s judgment and wasn’t afraid to ruffle feathers in her defense. While other interpersonal relationships wavered, their bond remained rock solid, highlighting their deep trust and unwavering support for each other.

Emma and Chelsea Are Still on Very Good Terms

The duo has never faced any major setbacks in their friendship. In light of the recent drama, they’ve only demonstrated how far they will go to protect each other. During the season, Nicole Young alleged that she had heard rumors about Emma having an affair with a married man. Given the ongoing conversations and conflicts surrounding Chelsea’s private life, Nicole hinted that Emma should be cautious about speaking out, considering her history. When the cast members witnessed Nicole’s remarks, Chelsea came out with blazing support for her friend, ready to defend Emma with unwavering loyalty.

Chelsea has firmly stated that all the claims Nicole has made are untrue, asserting that she has “receipts” to prove it. She even posted a picture with Emma, captioning it, “Protecting HER at all costs 💗 #NicoleIsTRASH.” In addition, Chelsea shared a story where she accused Nicole of spreading rumors because the allegations about Nicole herself were true. It was a direct attack on their colleague, and Chelsea didn’t hold back, even criticizing the production company for spreading false information, calling their behavior “disgusting.” Through all this, Chelsea and Emma have shown that no matter what happens, they will go to great lengths to fiercely protect and support each other.

Chelsea Lazkani is Figuring Life Out as a Single Woman

Chelsea is navigating a challenging phase in her life. In March 2024, she finalized her divorce from her husband, Jeff Lazkani, with whom she shares two children. The divorce was attributed to “irreconcilable differences,” but Chelsea has also alleged that Jeff was unfaithful. Jeff, however, has remained silent on these accusations. Despite these personal struggles, Chelsea remains one of the top and most competitive agents, with her days fully packed.

In addition to her real estate career, Chelsea is a cooking enthusiast and has leveraged her culinary skills as a social media influencer, collaborating with brands like Crumbl Cookies. Her cooking series has been well-received, and after taking a brief break while relocating, she has returned to it with renewed energy. With supportive friends like Emma by her side, Chelsea feels confident she can handle challenges.

Emma Hernan Has Her Days Packed With Professional Commitments

Emma’s schedule is packed with a variety of professional commitments. As a real estate agent, she’s constantly on the go, balancing the demands of high-profile clients and the fast-paced nature of the industry. Beyond her work in real estate, Emma is also an entrepreneur, having launched her own business, Emma Leigh & Co., a plant-based empanada company in which she takes great pride. In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, she is a social media influencer. She uses her platform to showcase her real estate listings, attract high-net-worth clients, and engage in brand partnerships. Her collaborations often include major clothing brands like Puka Swimwear and Self-Portrait. Emma’s ability to juggle these roles speaks to her dedication and passion for her work.

