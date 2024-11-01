Jorge Vilda: Where is the Ex-Spain Women’s Soccer Coach Now?

With Netflix’s Joanna Pardos-directorial’ It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football delving deep into the 2023 controversy surrounding the RFEF, we get a documentary unlike any other. That’s because it delves into not just the Spanish women’s national football team’s struggles to be taken seriously but also the way they took a stand against their head coach, Jorge Vilda. The truth is that many of the players wanted him to resign following an unsuccessful stint during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, but it wasn’t until they won the World Cup that things changed.

Jorge Vilda Has a Long and Personal Connection With Soccer

It was reportedly back when Jorge was just a young boy growing up in Madrid, Spain, that he developed a keen interest in the sport thanks to his father, Angel Vilda. He thus even played for a few youth organizations, such as Barcelona, Rayo Vallecano, and Real Madrid, while pursuing his studies before joining his father as a coach. In fact, he joined the Spanish Federation (RFEF) and began as an assistant coach to his father at the Women’s Under 17 and Women’s Under 19 levels, only to then take up the head coach’s position in 2009.

Under Jorge’s leadership, the under-17 teams actually won several medals at the Euros, including gold in 2010 as well as 2011, silver in 2014, and bronze in 2013, right in addition to silver in 2014 and bronze in 2010 at the Women’s World Cup. He was hence called up to lead the women’s national sports team from 2015 onwards, where he actually faced no real success until the 2023 World Cup Win, but even that was marred by controversy. In fact, prior to this win, there was even a dispute between him and the team, as they wanted a different administration because they felt they were receiving no support from him.

Jorge Vilda Has Faced Several Accusations Throughout His Career

According to records, the Spanish Women’s National Team didn’t believe Jorge was qualified enough to serve as their coach because he never really gave them any solutions. Many players even alleged that he claimed to have proper strategies for them to put in place against particular teams, but they were never told what they were, often leaving them to fend for themselves. As if that’s not enough, in 2022-2023 a few veteran athletes even come forward to report some extremely inappropriate and controlling behavior from his side.

As per their accounts, Jorge actually told players to leave their bedroom doors open at night during tournaments so he could speak to them individually at the end of the day. “He used to say it was the only moment he had to talk to us, personally,” Jenni Hermoso once said. From when he’d knock on the door of the first players until he got to the last, maybe some players would have gone to sleep.” She then also added that whenever any player went shopping, he had to know what they bought and even checked the same, a sentiment that was reiterated in the aforementioned documentary.

The strangest thing for the athletes, though, was that Jorge allegedly even demanded to know the details of their social lives when they went out – who they went with, what they had, and what was discussed. However, since he always had the support of the federation and its president, Luis Rubiales, nothing ever became of these accusations until the women’s team actually won the 2023 World Cup. That’s because of the infamous kiss between Luis and Jenni, following which Jorge reportedly tried to coerce her into stating that it was all consensual and not a big deal, even though the world saw it happen in real-time.

Jorge Vilda is Still a Head Coach, Just Not Under the Banner of RFEF

Since Jorge was both the Spanish Women’s National Team’s Head Coach as well as the Sporting Director of RFEF, he had a lot of power by the time the 2023 World Cup rolled around. However, with the incident taking place during the medal ceremony following the finals, a proper internal and FIFA-regulated investigation was conducted into the matter. Therefore, even though Luis had just offered him a new contract, increasing his salary from €170,000 to €500,000 a year during a press conference wherein he defended his actions, things changed by early September.

That’s because once Luis was suspended on September 5, 2023, resulting in his resignation, Jorge was dismissed by the acting president as the national coach owing to all the accusations against him. Then, on September 27, it came to light that the latter’s status in the incident was upgraded from witness to suspect, with many athletes claiming he had tried to coerce Jenni and others to act as if everything was okay. Yet, on the flip side, the RFEF did recommend this happily married father of two as a coach, resulting in him landing a job as the Moroccan Women’s Team Head Coach in October of the same year. In other words, he is now employed by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

Nevertheless, it’s imperative to note that Jorge is still under investigation and has even been formally charged with one count of coercion, for which he will face a trial. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 18 months behind bars. He has long maintained his innocence, and he remains innocent until proven guilty by the court of law. In fact, shortly after his dismissal, he released a statement reading, in part, “After everything that was achieved, after giving everything working, my conscience is clear: I have given 100% over 17 years and I do not understand [the decision], I did not deserve my sacking… What hurts most is that my honour and behaviour are questioned.”

