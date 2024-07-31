José Treviño: Where is Miguel Treviño’s Brother Now?

When Scott Lawson, a newly recruited FBI Agent, was posted in Laredo, Texas, he did not know what to expect. Sharing its border with Mexico, the region was rife with disturbances and infiltration by drug cartels. However, it was the horse racing industry that caught Lawson’s eye. Over the years he spent building a case and investigating, he uncovered a major money laundering scheme run by the brother of a Los Zetas leader, one of the most violent cartel groups operating in Mexico. In Apple TV+’s ‘Cowboy Cartel,’ the role of José Treviño, the man central to the illegal activities, and his involvement in the industry are shown in detail, highlighting how he was brought to justice.

José Treviño Lived Life as an Ordinary US Citizen

In September 2009, Scott Lawson arrived in Laredo, Texas. He received a tip about a young rancher, Tyler Graham, who had placed an $875,000 bid on a premier mare for quarter horse racing on behalf of a Mexican resident. This resident was the brother of the Los Zetas gang from Mexico, José Treviño Morales. The Los Zetas gang, originally formed by deserters from the Mexican Army’s elite forces, was known for its brutal tactics and involvement in various illegal activities, including drug trafficking, extortion, and murder. José, one of thirteen children from a working-class background in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, had moved to Dallas, Texas, with his family.

While his older brothers, Miguel and Omar Treviño, joined the Gulf Cartel and later Los Zetas, José had become a naturalized US citizen. On the surface, José led a regular and ordinary life as a bricklayer. Many people in the community described him as gentle, respectful, and someone who stayed out of trouble. He occasionally visited Mexico to visit his family, but nothing was suspicious about his behavior. His daughter, Alexandra, was even engaged to a US Marine. However, Lawson suspected that there was more to José’s story. Acting on tips from his sources, Lawson began following José to various racing events, and a pattern emerged. Mexican businessmen would purchase the best-performing horses for large sums of money, and these horses would then be quietly transferred to José without any money exchange.

José Treviño’s Money Laundering Scheme Catapulted His Racing Ambitions

Soon, with consistent tracking, the whole picture came to light. José orchestrated a sophisticated money laundering scheme through the quarter horse racing industry. By using proceeds from the Los Zetas drug cartel, he and his associates would purchase high-value racehorses, often through intermediaries or at auctions, thereby injecting illicit funds into the legitimate economy. The scheme operated under the guise of everyday business transactions, with Mexican businessmen buying the horses for substantial sums of money. These horses would then be transferred to José’s control without any visible money exchange, creating a façade of legality. The horses, now under his ownership, would compete in races, and the winnings and sales of these horses further legitimized the illicit funds.

José employed shell companies as a critical component of his money laundering scheme, operating across California, New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma. These shell companies, which existed primarily on paper with no significant business operations, obscured the source of funds and provided a legitimate front for illicit activities. One of his key entities, Tremor Enterprises LLC, based in Lexington, Oklahoma, became particularly notable for its rapid profit generation. Tremor Enterprises LLC ostensibly engaged in the horse racing business, which provided a convenient vehicle for injecting and laundering drug money.

JoséTreviño is in Federal Custody Today

Scott Lawson enlisted the help of an IRS task force to build a case against José Treviño Morales, recognizing that he lacked sufficient experience in handling money laundering cases. After months of investigation and gathering evidence, they believed they had a solid case. On June 12, 2012, the FBI raided José’s Oklahoma ranch, Zule Farms, leading to the arrest of José, his wife, Zulema Treviño, and six other associates. During the raid, authorities seized around 400 horses from the farm. The arrested individuals were charged with running a money laundering scheme for the Los Zetas cartel.

In July 2012, José pleaded not guilty to the charges against him during a detention hearing. His defense team requested bail, asserting that he would not flee, but the judge ruled against this, citing concerns that José might escape to Mexico to avoid justice. His trial was scheduled for May 2013, and on September 5, 2013, he, along with three accomplices—Francisco Colorado Cessa, Fernando Solis Garcia, and Eusevio Maldonado Huitron—was found guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering. José was sentenced to 240 months (20 years) in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. As of now, he remains under federal detention, with details about his current whereabouts remaining undisclosed. He has a lengthy prison term before being eligible for any form of release.

