Joseph Hartsfield Murder: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

People did not think much of it when Joseph Hartsfield was taken to the hospital on January 7, 2023, for having low blood sugar. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Joseph remained brain-dead for eight days before dying on January 15 while still under medical supervision. ‘Dateline: Along Came Sarah’ chronicles the shocking death and portrays how the ensuing investigation found evidence that hinted at it being a homicide. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the incident and find out more, shall we?

How Did Joseph Hartsfield Die?

A resident of Chambers County, Texas, Joseph Hartsfield was just 46 at the time of his death. Joseph lived a quiet life with his wife, and people who knew him described him as a caring and kindhearted individual who never hesitated to help others in need. On top of it, Joseph maintained a friendly relationship with most people around him and was pretty popular in the community. Besides, Joseph’s family mentioned that he had an incredible personality and a fantastic sense of humor, which lighted up every room he walked into. Interestingly, shortly before his death, reports mention that Joseph was planning on getting a divorce. Yet, he was residing with his wife under the same roof when tragedy struck in January 2023.

Since Joseph had an unstable blood sugar condition, he needed constant care and even emergency supplies, like an EpiPen, to get through the day. However, the issue got quite severe on the night of January 7, when Joseph almost fell unconscious from low blood sugar. Although reports mention that he drank a glass of juice to bring the sugar level up, nothing appeared to work, and he had to be transported to the hospital in an almost comatose state. Once at the hospital, doctors tried their best to save Joseph’s life, but they were surprised at how quickly his blood sugar dropped, no matter what procedure they undertook. Hence, with no other way, the victim remained in a brain-dead condition for eight days before breathing his last on January 15 while still at the hospital. Subsequently, an autopsy determined that Joseph passed away from insulin complications.

Who Killed Joseph Hartsfield?

Interestingly, the police learned that Joseph’s wife, Sarah Jean Hartsfield was the one who initially noticed her husband’s condition on the night of January 7. Sarah mentioned that when she realized the issue was getting serious, she got out of bed and poured a glass of juice for her husband. She even claimed that Joseph had consumed a whole glass, which indicated that he was conscious at that time. However, an app on Sarah’s phone informed her that the blood sugar level was dangerously low, and soon Joseph fell completely unresponsive. Sarah became aware of Joseph’s unconsciousness when she tried to feed him jam, but reports mention that she called 911 almost an hour after her husband became unresponsive. Hence, by the time first responders arrived on the scene, they could do nothing but transport the victim to a hospital.

When interviewing the doctors and hospital staff, the police learned that Joseph’s blood sugar level had fallen at an alarming rate. That was when they carried out a thorough search of the victim’s house and located several Epipens on Joseph’s side of the bed. Arguably, if that many Epipens were used on an individual at the same time, it would make his blood sugar level uncontrollably low, and authorities suspected that Sarah might have overdosed her husband on insulin.

Further information came to light when law enforcement officials interviewed several of Joseph’s friends and loved ones. When questioned, they insisted that Joseph and Sarah had an extremely toxic relationship, and the victim was desperate to get a divorce. Besides, the police learned how Sarah allegedly kept her husband away from his family, and the victim’s acquaintances insisted that the couple could never see eye to eye on things. In fact, they were always involved in an altercation, and Joseph would reportedly go to work early in order to spend less time with his wife. Additionally, investigators discovered that while Joseph was concerned that Sarah might try to kill him, he was pretty serious about the divorce as he even opened a separate bank account.

Such information, coupled with the evidence collected from Joseph’s house, convinced the police that Sarah was somehow involved in his death. Hence, they wasted no time in arresting Sarah before charging her with her husband’s murder. Thus, at present, Sarah is still awaiting her trial while being at the Chambers County jail on a $5 million bond. However, readers should note that she had pled not guilty to the charges against her.

