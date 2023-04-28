Sarah Jean Hartsfield: Where is the Killer Wife Now?

Reports mention that Joseph Hartsfield was in an unhappy marriage with his wife, Sarah Hartsfield, and was even planning on divorcing her shortly before his death. In fact, people who knew the couple insisted that they were always involved in altercations, and Joseph would reportedly spend more time at work just to be away from his wife. ‘Dateline: Along Came Sarah’ chronicles how Joseph suddenly passed away due to insulin complications and how the ensuing investigation found Sarah responsible for the death. Well, let’s delve into the details surrounding the homicide and find out where Sarah Hartsfield is at present, shall we?

Who Is Sarah Hartsfield?

Interestingly, Sarah Hartsfield had gone through four marriages before meeting Joseph, who eventually became her fifth husband. However, people who knew her mentioned that before meeting Joseph, Sarah was a different person who was quite popular in the community and on social media. On top of it, readers would be interested to know that she is an army veteran who actively served in the armed forces from the late 1990s to 2017. Although Sarah remained in the army reserves between 1998 and 2007, she was an experienced motor transport operator as well as an intelligence analyst. Moreover, she was also deployed to Iraq from November 2007 to August 2008, and a soldier who served with her in the foreign country insisted that she felt like Sarah was a loving mother of four who was highly devoted to her duty. However, little did people know that a tragedy in January 2023 would end up with her suspected of murder.

On January 7, 2023, Sarah was sleeping with Joseph in their Chambers County, Texas, home when she realized her husband was struggling with health issues. Joseph had been fighting against unstable blood sugar for a long time, and Sarah mentioned that an app on her phone informed her that the level had dropped too low. Hence, she immediately got out of bed and poured a glass of juice for her husband. Although reports claim that Joseph was conscious enough to drink some of the juice, the situation worsened, and he soon fell unresponsive. That was when Sarah tried to feed Joseph some jam in a last-ditch attempt to stabilize his blood sugar. However, she called 911 almost an hour after Joseph fell unconscious, and first responders could do nothing but shift him to a nearby hospital. Subsequently, Joseph remained brain-dead for eight consecutive days before passing away from insulin complications on January 15 while still under medical care.

When the police began investigating Joseph’s death, they learned that no matter what the doctors did, they could not stabilize his blood sugar, which kept dropping. While this was highly unnatural, a thorough search of the victim’s house revealed several Epipens lying on Jason’s side of the bed. Using all those Epipens at once would result in a drastic drop in blood sugar, and the police suspected that Sarah had overdosed her husband on insulin. In the meantime, detectives also learned about Joseph and Sarah’s rocky relationship and how the former had planned on divorcing her shortly before the tragedy. Besides, the victim’s loved ones stated how Sarah kept her husband away from his family and refused to let him interact with them on a daily basis.

Moreover, it did not take long for investigators to find out how a few days before the shocking death, Joseph opened a new bank account in his name and asked one of his friends to take him in as he did not want to stay with Sarah any longer. Thus, putting two and together, the police were convinced about Sarah’s involvement in Joseph’s death. This suspicion was further strengthened when one of Sarah’s ex-husbands spoke up and claimed he was lucky to get out of the marriage alive. Hence, without wasting any time, law enforcement officers took Sarah Hartsfield into custody and charged her with Joseph’s murder.

Where Is Sarah Hartsfield Now?

Interestingly, this wasn’t Sarah’s first tryst with the law, as she was arrested back on March 11, 1996, and charged with the assault of her second husband. Although the charges were dropped a week later, She is also responsible for shooting her former fiancé, David Bragg, to death in 2018. Yet, readers should note that Sarah was never charged with the 2018 killing as it was done in self-defense.

Nevertheless, when arrested for Joseph’s murder, Sarah insisted on her innocence and claimed she was not involved with the homicide in any way. However, one of her ex-husbands as well as Joseph’s family, mentioned that they were not surprised by the arrest. Nevertheless, Sarah is yet to be produced in court and currently remains at the Chambers County jail on a $5 million bond. On top of it, reports mention that Sarah has pled not guilty to the charges against her and is hoping to clear her name.

