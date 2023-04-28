Where Are Sarah Jean Hartsfield’s Ex-Husbands Now?

Joseph Hartsfield was Sarah Jean Hartsfield’s fifth husband. Although She was eventually charged with his murder at the beginning of 2023, reports mention that most of Sarah’s previous relationships ended on a sour note. ‘Dateline: Along Came Sarah’ chronicles Joseph’s shocking murder and even takes us through the investigation that eventually led to his wife. However, if you are eager to know more about Sarah’s life and want to find out where her previous husbands are at present, we have you covered.

Where is Titus Knoernschild Now?

Sarah and Titus were high school sweethearts, and they tied the knot while they were still in their teens. Even though Sarah and Titus were in the Army together, their marriage was exceptionally hard, and the two eventually decided to get a divorce by the age of 20 in 1995. According to reports, Titus alleged that she was cheating on him with a man who would eventually go on to be her second husband, and he even mentioned that Sarah was quite abusive and kept reminding him that she was going to leave him and not the other way around.

Even after the marriage ended, Titus and his family remained scared of Sarah, and he mentioned that they looked over their shoulders until Sarah was arrested in 2023. Although Titus married again after divorcing Sarah, he mentioned that his ex-wife barged into his office at Fort Hood in 2008, following which he had to get a no-contact order against her. At present, Titus resides in Harker Heights, Texas, and works as a Personnel Manager with the US Army. Moreover, from the looks of it, he is happily married and has built up a quiet life for himself.

Where is Michael Traxler Now?

Allegedly, Sarah cheated on Titus with Michael Traxler, who also served in the United States Army. However, Sarah and Michael’s marriage was pretty short-lived, and the latter refused to shed much light on the relationship. Although it is unclear if Sarah was abusive with Michael, reports mention that she cheated on him with Christopher Donohue, who later went on to be her third husband.

While Michael had almost nothing to say about his and Sarah’s relationship, he claimed it was in his rearview mirror, and he hadn’t spoken to her for over fifteen years. Well, to this day, Michael prefers to keep his personal life under wraps and has embraced privacy. He even maintains a limited presence on social media, making his current whereabouts unclear.

Where is Christopher Donohue Now?

Sarah met Christopher Donohue while serving in the US Army in Alaska, and they were later stationed in Fort Hood, Texas. Nevertheless, the couple tied the knot in 1999 and even welcomed a son, Ryan, a daughter, Ashley, and two other daughters who prefer to remain anonymous. Although they were seemingly happy in the initial years of their marriage, Ryan later mentioned that the atmosphere inside their home was extremely toxic, as Sarah would allegedly abuse her kids both mentally and physically.

In fact, Ryan was often forced to stay away from school in order to let his bruises heal, while Sarah was confident that no one would believe the children even if they complained against her. Unfortunately, by 2016, Sarah and Christopher’s relationship had deteriorated, and the two knew there was no way to fix it. Hence, Christopher took Ryan and moved to South Korea while his wife stayed back in Texas with their daughters. Subsequently, their divorce was confirmed in 2018, following which Ryan moved back in with his mother.

While we can confirm that Christopher Donohue married again after getting a divorce from Sarah, reports mention that the couple has built up a happy life in Arizona. On the other hand, sources have alleged that Sarah tried to force her fourth husband, David George, to travel to Arizona to kill Christopher’s new wife, even though these accusations have been denied in court.

Where is David George Now?

On May 9, 2018, Sarah shot and killed her fiance, David Bragg, at their home in Douglas County, Minnesota, before claiming self-defense. Subsequently, authorities found Sarah’s statement to be consistent with the fact, so they never charged her with David Bragg’s death. However, about a year after her fiance’s death, Sarah met and got acquainted with David George, who later became her fourth husband. David, who worked for a Minnesota gas company, moved into the same home Sarah had previously shared with her fiance.

Moreover, reports mention that after tying the knot, Sarah tried convincing David to travel to Arizona to kill Christopher Donohue’s new wife. However, while these allegations have been denied in court, David and Sarah’s relationship did not last long, and they got a divorce in 2021. However, since then, David has maintained a pretty low profile, although it looks like he still resides in the state of Minnesota.

