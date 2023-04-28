David Bragg Death: How Did He Die? Was He Killed?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Along Came Sarah’ features the alleged murder of 43-year-old air force veteran David Bragg inside his Garfield home in Minnesota in May 2018. While the supposed perpetrator was let go without any charges at the time by the authorities, they found a perplexing pattern when they were arrested around five years later for the alleged murder of another partner. So, how did David die, and was he killed? Let’s find out.

How Did David Bragg Die?

David Bragg was an air force veteran, avid outdoorsman, and the oldest of the eight Bragg siblings, five of whom had been adopted. He had only lived in Garfield, Minnesota, near Alexandria for about six months after reportedly moving in the fall of 2017. He shared a house with his erstwhile fiancé, Sarah Donahue, and her two children at 7395 County Road 5 NW, Garfield, about one mile west of The Leaf Valley Mercantile. According to reports, the couple got engaged during their six-and-a-half-month relationship.

David’s brother, Daniel Bragg, said, “From what my parents have told me, things looked awesome. They loved each other.” However, Daniel claimed he met his brother in early 2018, and David allegedly planned a break-up. Daniel explained, “In speaking to him then, it didn’t seem like he was in that much of high hopes of the relationship working.” He said, ” I knew the relationship was deteriorating, but we’re all adults. I figured a relationship would deteriorate naturally in the right way.”

Daniel added, “Unfortunately, I was wrong in that situation, and it went as bad as it could.” At around 4:10 pm on May 9, 2018, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a progressing domestic disturbance at David’s residence. The dispatcher advised the responding law enforcement officials that a firearm was involved and shots had been fired. Deputies arrived to find David’s body in a living room area downstairs. However, Sarah and her two children, who were present at the residence, were found uninjured.

She told investigators that David had allegedly assaulted her and eventually fired a gun at her. She claimed she immediately shot the 43-year-old, fearing for her and her children’s safety, after he fired a handgun at her. However, not much information was released by the investigators then regarding the incident. Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson reviewed the investigative materials in the case in January 2018 and determined Sarah was acting in self-defense when she shot David.

According to his January 25 report to Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen, he stated the facts showed that David discharged his firearm at his girlfriend from close range while the two were engaged in an altercation that had become physical. Chad cleared her in the shooting, declaring she had “no reasonable possibility of retreating” from David. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension processed the scene and studied the trajectory of a bullet hole in a location consistent with him discharging his firearm at Sarah as she mounted the stairs.

Fingerprint and DNA evidence collected at the scene and statements from witnesses were also consistent with her version of events. The report further claimed that alcohol and drugs did not appear to have played a role. After carefully reviewing the matter, the authorities filed no charges in the shooting incident. However, David’s brother, Daniel Bragg, refused to believe the conclusion the investigators had reached after a few months of investigation. He said, “It was out of his character to the 10th degree. It didn’t make any sense to us.”