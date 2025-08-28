3 Best Josh Brolin Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Son of actor James Brolin, Josh James Brolin began his acting career in the 1980s with minor roles in films and television shows. Following his breakthrough in ‘The Goonies‘ in 1985, Josh’s on-screen career went through a decline, and he focused on theaters instead. In 2007, he made his comeback in ‘No Country for Old Men‘ to much critical acclaim. While his career progressed with films like ‘W.,’ ‘True Grit,’ and ‘Oldboy,’ his popularity received a significant boost across the globe as he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos. Josh has reprised the role for multiple films, including ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ and ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ He has also been part of Fox’s X-Men universe, starring as Cable in ‘Deadpool 2,’ and has been part of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ film series, starring as Gurney Halleck. If you are looking forward to exploring Josh Brolin‘s films on Netflix, the following list will guide you through.

3. American Gangster (2007)

Directed by Ridley Scott, ‘American Gangster’ is a biographical film starring Denzel Washington as mob boss Frank Lucas. He starts his career as a chauffeur to Bumpy Johnson, one of Harlem’s greatest mobsters in the 1960s. Following Bumpy’s death, Frank gradually rose to power with the help of his wits and strict business codes. His actions draw the attention of veteran police officer Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe), who decides to investigate and bring Frank to justice. Josh Brolin stars in the film as corrupt NYPD detective Nick Trupo, one of the many that Frank has to bribe in his line of work, and who has a lot to lose if Frank gets caught. You can watch the movie based on Mark Jacobson’s New York Magazine article ‘The Return of Superfly’ here.

2. Sicario (2015)

Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, ‘Sicario’ centers around idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt). Rising through the ranks of the male-dominated profession, Kate becomes one of the top agents to oversee cartel activities. She gets recruited by CIA SAC officer Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) to a special task force that fights the war on drugs along the southern border of the US. Guided by former prosecutor-turned-CIA assassin Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro), Kate and her team go back and forth across the border and attempt to flush out the big cartels by using the small ones as bait. View the crime thriller film here.

1. The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (2018)

Jody Hill’s directorial ‘The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter’ stars Josh Brolin as Buck Ferguson, a famous hunter and television star. Along with his trusted friend and cameraman, Don (Danny McBride), Buck plans for a special episode where he takes his estranged son, Jaden (Montana Jordan), for hunting whitetail deer over the weekend. While the kid starts off grumpy with the forest for not having Wi-Fi, he is soon taken away on an epic adventure and reconnects with his father in the great outdoors. You can view the comedy-drama film on Netflix.

