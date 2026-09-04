Josh Brolin, the versatile American actor, has left an indelible mark on the film industry with a career spanning several decades. He burst onto the scene in the mid-1980s, but it was his role as the charismatic Brand Walsh in the cult classic ‘The Goonies’ (1985) that marked his first major movie appearance. He garnered critical acclaim for his role as Llewelyn Moss in the neo-Western masterpiece film ‘No Country for Old Men’ (2007) and received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in ‘Milk’ (2008). Brolin’s portrayal of the iconic Marvel character Thanos in the ‘Avengers’ film series solidified his status as a box office heavyweight. He also played Gurney Hallec in the epic sci-fi blockbusters ‘Dune’ and ‘Dune: Part Two,’ and Moke Munger in the comedy movie ‘Brothers,’ opposite Peter Dinklage. However, if that cinematic journey feels like a distant memory, it’s worth turning your attention to his exciting lineup of upcoming projects!

1. Whalefall (October 16, 2026)

Brolin will star alongside Austin Abrams in Brian Duffield’s ‘Whalefall.’ Based on a script by Duffield and Daniel Kraus, the movie follows scuba diver Jay Gardiner (Abrams), who goes for a deep dive in the Pacific Ocean to find the remains of his dead father (Brolin). He soon encounters a huge squid, which brings forth a sperm whale looking for food. The squid soon grabs Jay in its tentacles, but he ultimately ends up in the whale’s stomach. He must find a way of escape before his tanks run out of oxygen. The cast also includes Emily Rudd, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, and Jane Levy. Post-production is complete. ‘Whalefall’ will be released on October 16, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Dune: Part Three (December 18, 2026)

Brolin will return as weaponmaster Gurney Halleck, reportedly for one scene, in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Three.’ Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve worked on the story based on ‘Dune: Messiah,’ Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name in the ‘Dune’ book series. It will take place around 12 years after the events of ‘Dune: Part Two’ and will follow Muad’dib, AKA Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), heir to unimaginable power, as he brings to fruition the ancient scheme to create a super-being ruler among men, not in the heavens. Other cast members include Zendaya as the Fremen tribal warrior Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Jason Momoa as Hayt, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides, and Robert Pattinson as a character named Scytale. Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke have been cast and will play Leto II and Ghanima, respectively, the twin offspring of Paul Atreides and Chani, born after the events of the original Frank Herbert novel. Post-production is complete, and ‘Dune: Part Three’ will be released on December 18, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

Read More: Garrett Hedlund: All New Movies and TV Shows in 2025 and 2026