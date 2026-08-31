Mila Kunis, with her striking features and undeniable talent, has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. Born on August 14, 1983, in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, she made her journey westward to Los Angeles, carving a niche for herself in the glittering world of showbiz. Audiences first fell in love with her portrayal of Jackie Burkhart in the famed FOX sitcom ‘That ’70s Show,’ a role she embraced from 1998 to 2006. Her voice has been synonymous with Meg Griffin from the animated series ‘Family Guy’ since 1999.

On the silver screen, Kunis transitioned with ease from the heartfelt laughs of ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ to the haunting depths of the critically acclaimed psychological thriller ‘Black Swan,’ a role that made her earn both the SAG and Golden Globe Award nominations. Whether it was diving into action-packed realms with ‘Max Payne’ and ‘The Book of Eli’ or tickling our funny bones in ‘Ted’ and the ‘Bad Moms’ films, Kunis never ceases to amaze. With such a vast and dynamic repertoire, the anticipation for her next cinematic endeavor is palpable. Dive in as we uncover what the future holds in store for fans of this remarkable actress!

1. Family Guy Season 25 (2027)

‘Family Guy’ is an animated comedy series that has been a staple on FOX for years. The show, created by Seth MacFarlane, delves into the lives of the Griffin family in the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island. The series humorously portrays family life’s everyday challenges and quirks, often with a twist of absurdity and pop culture references. Mila Kunis lends her voice to the character Meg Griffin, the often-overlooked and ridiculed daughter in the Griffin family. Meg is frequently the butt of the family’s jokes, portrayed as socially awkward and desperate for acceptance and love.

Alongside Kunis, the show boasts a talented voice cast, including Seth MacFarlane (who voices multiple characters, including Peter, Stewie, and Brian), Alex Borstein (Lois Griffin), Seth Green (Chris Griffin), Patrick Warburton (Joe Swanson), and Arif Zahir (Cleveland Brown). In January 2023, the series was renewed for the 22nd and 23rd seasons, ensuring fans will have more of the Griffin family’s antics to look forward to. Season 24 was released in February 2026. Season 25 will arrive in 2027. Seasons 26 and 27 are also in development.

2. Nightwatching (TBA)

Kunis will star alongside Clancy Brown and Corey Hawkins in Brian Netto and Adam Schindler’s home invasion thriller movie ‘Nightwatching.’ Based on Tracy Sierra’s debut novel, Laura Moss and Brendan J. O’Brien wrote the original screenplay with a current draft by TJ Cimfel and David White. Aaron Moten, Max Adler, Abbie Cobb, and Mark Webber are also cast. The story follows Lee, a mother who, during a relentless winter storm, wakes to an intruder in her home and struggles to protect her children in a harrowing game of doubt and danger. Post-production is underway for the Amazon MGM Studios project, and a release date is awaited.

3. The 47 Night Stand (TBA)

Scripted by Greg Malins, ‘The 47 Night Stand’ is a romance drama from Skydance, which will offer a fresh and funny take while following the classic template. Kunis will also produce it alongside Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, and Don Granger. The plot and the rest of the cast are under wraps. But considering Kunis has some good romances to her name, including ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ and ‘Friends with Benefits,’ it will be nice to see her back in a similar avatar. The movie is in its pre-production stages and has yet to get a director. Further details are awaited.

Read More: Where Was The Book of Eli Filmed?