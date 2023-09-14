Mila Kunis, with her striking features and undeniable talent, has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. Born on August 14, 1983, in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, she made her journey westward to Los Angeles, carving a niche for herself in the glittering world of showbiz. Audiences first fell in love with her portrayal of Jackie Burkhart in the famed FOX sitcom ‘That ’70s Show,’ a role she embraced from 1998 to 2006. Her voice has been synonymous with Meg Griffin from the animated series ‘Family Guy‘ since 1999.

On the silver screen, Kunis transitioned with ease from the heartfelt laughs of ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ to the haunting depths of the critically acclaimed psychological thriller ‘Black Swan,’ a role that made her earn both the SAG and Golden Globe Award nominations. Whether it was diving into action-packed realms with ‘Max Payne’ and ‘The Book of Eli‘ or tickling our funny bones in ‘Ted‘ and the ‘Bad Moms‘ films, Kunis never ceases to amaze. With such a vast and dynamic repertoire, the anticipation for her next cinematic endeavor is palpable. Dive in as we uncover what the future holds in store for fans of this remarkable actress!

1. Family Guy Season 22 (2023) and Season 23 (TBA)

‘Family Guy’ is an animated comedy series that has been a staple on FOX for years. The show, created by Seth MacFarlane, delves into the lives of the Griffin family in the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island. The series humorously portrays family life’s everyday challenges and quirks, often with a twist of absurdity and pop culture references. Mila Kunis lends her voice to the character Meg Griffin, the often-overlooked and ridiculed daughter in the Griffin family. Meg is frequently the butt of the family’s jokes, portrayed as socially awkward and desperate for acceptance and love.

Alongside Kunis, the show boasts a talented voice cast, including Seth MacFarlane (who voices multiple characters, including Peter, Stewie, and Brian), Alex Borstein (Lois Griffin), Seth Green (Chris Griffin), Patrick Warburton (Joe Swanson), and Arif Zahir (Cleveland Brown). In January 2023, the series was renewed for the 22nd and 23rd seasons, ensuring fans will have more of the Griffin family’s antics to look forward to. Season 22 of ‘Family Guy’ is set to air on October 1, 2023, while the premiere date of the 23rd round is yet to be announced.

2. Goodrich (TBA)

‘Goodrich’ is an upcoming comedy–drama film helmed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer, who also directed ‘Home Again‘. The film revolves around a father who seeks the assistance of his adult daughter to care for his young twins after his second wife departs from his life. Mila Kunis is set to play the role of Grace, the adult daughter who steps in to help her father navigate the challenges of single parenthood.

The film boasts a star-studded cast alongside Kunis, including Michael Keaton as Grace’s father Andy Goodrich, Laura Benanti as Naomi, Vivien Lyra Blair as Billie, Andie MacDowell, Michael Urie, Poorna Jagannathan, Carmen Ejogo, Kevin Pollak, and many others. Meyers-Shyer, who is at the helm as the director, also penned the script, highlighting her expertise in the cinematic realm. The collaboration between Kunis and Meyers-Shyer is highly anticipated, given the director’s knack for crafting heartfelt stories. Currently, ‘Goodrich’ is in production and while a specific release date has yet to be announced, fans of Kunis are eagerly awaiting its premiere.

3. Jackpot (TBA)

‘Jackpot’ is an action-comedy film directed by Will Gluck, known for directing ‘Annie.’ The movie is a remake of the 2011 Norwegian action comedy of the same name, directed by Magnus Martens based on a story by Jo Nesbø, which revolves around a man who finds himself amidst the neon glow of a strip club, clutching a shotgun and encircled by lifeless bodies, while law enforcement zeroes in on him.

Kunis is set to star in this thrilling narrative but the specifics of her character remain under wraps. Sharing the screen with her are notable names like Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Garner, and Art Newkirk. The film’s screenplay is penned by Dave Callaham, who previously co-wrote ‘The Expendables.’ An interesting tidbit is that Jo Nesbø, the mastermind behind the source narrative, expressed his admiration for the show ‘Breaking Bad,’ in which Cranston shines brightly, adding a subtle intrigue to this venture. A premiere timeline remains a mystery as ‘Jackpot’ navigates through its pre-production stages.

Read More: All Upcoming Ashton Kutcher Movies