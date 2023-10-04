Jeremy Renner is known for his stellar performances in both films and television. He made his film debut in the 1995 comedy ‘National Lampoon’s Senior Trip’ and went on to star in television shows like ‘Deadly Games’ and ‘Strange Luck’ and TV movies like ‘A Friend’s Betrayal’ and ‘A Nightmare Come True.’ The actor then took on challenging roles, notably portraying serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the 2002 film ‘Dahmer,’ which earned him critical acclaim. His versatility allowed him to explore various genres, from action-packed films like ‘S.W.A.T.’ to emotionally charged dramas like ‘The Hurt Locker,’ in which he plays a U.S. Army bomb disposal expert. For his performance in the latter, the actor received his first Academy Award nomination.

Renner continued to impress audiences and critics, earning his second Academy Award nomination for his supporting role in ‘The Town’ and further rose to global stardom with his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor’s impressive filmography is a testament to his versatility and dedication and he is going to continue to entertain the audience in his future projects as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming films and TV shows of Jeremy Renner!

1. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026)

Renner is reportedly going to reprise his role as Hawkeye in the next installment of the ‘Avengers’ film series, titled ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.’ The plot details of the superhero film have been kept under wraps for now. The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, based on a script by Jeff Loveness. Apart from Renner, the film is also expected to star Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ is slated to be released in cinemas on May 1, 2026.

2. Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 (TBA)

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is a crime thriller series that follows the McLusky family in the fictional company town of Kingstown, Michigan. The family keeps peace in the town for decades and acts as a mediator between the street gangs, prisoners, guards, and cops. The series deals with the themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality and looks at the family’s attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Renner stars in the show in the lead as Mike McLusky and is accompanied by Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson, Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin “Bunny” Washington, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, Emma Laird as Iris, Derek Webster as Stevie, and Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert Sawyer. The show first premiered on Paramount+ in November 2021 and was recently renewed for a third season. The premiere date of season 3 has not been announced as of now.

3. Untitled OxyContin Movie (TBA)

Renner is stepping into the shoes of investigative journalist David Armstrong for an untitled project. The film revolves around the journalist, who exposed the truth behind the deception and misdeeds of the makers of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin. The movie is written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly. Renner is currently the only star attached to the project. The film is in the pre-production stage as of now and its release date hasn’t been announced yet.

