Jeremy Renner is known for his stellar performances in both films and television. He made his film debut in the 1995 comedy ‘National Lampoon’s Senior Trip’ and went on to star in television shows like ‘Deadly Games’ and ‘Strange Luck’ and TV movies like ‘A Friend’s Betrayal’ and ‘A Nightmare Come True.’ The actor then took on challenging roles, notably portraying serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the 2002 film ‘Dahmer,’ which earned him critical acclaim. He rose to global stardom with his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor’s impressive filmography is a testament to his versatility and dedication, and he is going to continue to entertain the audience in his future projects as well. Here is a list of all Jeremy Renner’s upcoming films and TV shows!

1. Mayor of Kingstown Season 5 (Late 2026)

Paramount+’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ will be back for the fifth and final season. Taylor Sheridan co-created ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ with Hugh Dillon. Renner will reprise his role as Mike McLusky, the mayor of Kingstown. Season 4 has Mike dealing with Frank Moses (Lennie James) and the Cartel. Meanwhile, his brother, Kyle (Taylor Handley), is in Anchor Bay prison, and Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) is recovering from gunshots in the hospital. Nestor Carbonell has been cast in Season 5. As per the official synopsis, “in the wake of Tracy’s murder and the vengeance visited upon Callahan by Mike (Renner) and Kyle (Handley), FBI agent Russell Hardy (Morse) arrives in Kingstown searching for the ‘fugitive’ Callahan. A true lawman, Agent Hardy threatens to unearth all of Mike’s sins and secrets and disrupt Kingstown’s tenuous balance of power.” It remains to be seen how Season 4 ends before we deduce what will happen in Season 5. Filming has wrapped, and it is expected to arrive in late 2026.

2. Untitled OxyContin Movie (TBA)

Jeremy Renner will play Pulitzer-winning investigative reporter David Armstrong in Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly’s yet-untitled film based on the OxyContin painkiller and the U.S. opioid epidemic. Armstrong played a significant role in exposing the Sackler family’s involvement in the marketing of Purdue’s painkiller OxyContin. The drug contributed to the national opioid epidemic that has claimed the lives of more than 450,000 Americans over the past two decades. Armstrong also exposed how Purdue co-chairman/president Richard Sackler backed a company plan to mislead doctors about the strength of the drug. No other cast members have been revealed yet. The film is in its pre-production stage, and more details are awaited.

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