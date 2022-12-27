Jo’shawn Garrett Murder: Where Are Demetri Irvin and Tobias Womack Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Real PD: Kansas City: Fill in the Blanks’ follows the brutal murder of 17-year-old Jo’shawn Garrett in Kansas City, Kansas, in August 2019. The investigators surveyed hours of surveillance footage from various sources before zeroing in on the perpetrators. If you’re interested in the killers’ identities and why they committed the murder, here’s what we know.

How Did Jo’shawn Garrett Die?

On August 13, 2019, the Kansas City Police Department received a distressing 911 call a short time before 10:00 pm. According to the call recording, the female caller could be heard saying, “Somebody was shooting at our car.” When prodded by the respondent if somebody was shot, the female voice responded, “Yeah, the back of the car. They start shooting at us.” A group of officers was immediately dispatched to the 1900 block of North 15th Street, where they located the white Nissan car targeted by the drive-by shooting.

According to the show, “the car had been shot to pieces,” and two occupants had been rushed to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. East Patrol Sergeant Andrew Lewis told the investigators that the second victim was a 17-year-old teen, and he was not in “a good shape.” The detectives observed two different weapons had been used to shoot at the car, one rifle and one small-caliber handgun, with the bullets puncturing the passenger’s side windows and the vehicle’s body.

Michael Warczakoski, Captain of the Juvenile Unit, informed four people were in the car, with the driver and front seat passenger escaping without serious injuries. The other two were critically wounded, with one guy shot in the hip and the teen Jo’shawn Tron Garrett shot twice in the head. The bullet punctures to the back indicated the alleged perpetrators had been targeting someone in the back passenger seat. The investigators found shell casing of multiple calibers – .9, .10, and .45. Garett succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Garrett’s mother, Toye, and grandmother, Tina, were crestfallen to hear the news and could think of any probable suspects who might have enmity with their son. He was a student at East High School in Kansas City. His brother, Michael, lamented how his brother might have been alive if he had been with him. A visibly broken Michael recounted how Garett was “his backbone, strength, and right hand.” Toye proclaimed, “I want justice for my son!”

Who Killed Jo’shawn Garrett?

The investigators brought the driver and the front-seat passenger in for questioning. According to the show, they claimed they had been traveling eastbound on Parallel Avenue when a white Dodge Charger pulled beside them and started shooting at them. The driver contended he increased the car’s pace to shake off the shooters, but they had already fired around 15-15 rounds, hitting the passengers in the back of the vehicle. The police let them go after they could not give any further leads.

The authorities pulled down the CCTV surveillance footage of Parallel Avenue around the time of the incident to get a grip on how the events played out. They saw the white Dodge Charger waiting by a gas station for the Nissan to arrive before pulling up to the vehicle and shooting at it. From the video, the officers inferred the perpetrators pulled themselves out of the window and repeatedly shot at the automobile. They found tag marks on the Charger and corresponded with the Motor Vehicles Department to find the owner.

By the August 14 morning, Violent Crime Task Force Officer Amber Thomas had found the owner of the white Charger – an individual named Tobias Womack, then 20. According to traffic department records, he was stopped in January 2019 with his 2016 white Dodger. To track the movement of the alleged perpetrators, the investigators pulled up Google Street View and made a list of the places they could have stopped after escaping the crime scene at around 9:55 pm.

The officers identified a nearby gas station as a probable stop and obtained surveillance footage of the gas stop. They found the recording of the Dodger stooping at the station at around 10:14 pm before the occupants got down and entered the adjacent convenience store. From the CCTV footage at the store entrance, the officers identified Tobias and Demetri Irvin, then 22, as their alleged suspects in the homicide. According to police records, Demetri was recently released from prison and deemed “dangerous.”

The Special Operations Unit and the surveillance officers had the targets followed and arrested them without incident in a gas station on August 14 at around 8:03 pm. The police personnel found a gun on Tobias though he was not legally allowed to carry one, according to the show. Both were taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, and murder in the first degree.

Where Are Demetri Irvin and Tobias Womack Today?

The officers reviewed the video of the store to find Demetri hiding his gun under a rack when the police came in. He was additionally charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. The police also found the white Dodger in the parking lot, inspecting which found another handgun and the rifle used in yesterday’s shooting. Both the suspects initially denied being involved in any shooting.

A couple of days later, the other victim stopped by the station to give his statement. He claimed he had been in jail with Demetri and contended the latter had some kind of beef with his brother. According to the victim, “Demetri got my brother’s baby mama pregnant. He got a baby again by my brother’s other baby mama.” The victim further alleged it enraged his brother, and Demetri might have heard “the trash talk” his brother spoke about him.

The episode showed the unnamed victim claiming Demetri might have intended to shoot him to scare his brother but accidentally ended up fatally shooting Garrett. He contended Garrett had nothing to do with any of these. Demetri’s bond was determined to be $20 million, while Tobias’ was $10 million. According to the show, Demetri and Tobias reached a plea deal, pleading guilty to intentional second-degree murder and criminal discharge of a weapon at an occupied vehicle shortly before the trial. They are awaiting sentencing.

Read More: Lisa Ziegert Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?