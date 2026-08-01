Where is Joshua Burgess Now? Update on the Killer

NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Night of the Audition’ examines the circumstances surrounding the brutal murder of 25-year-old aspiring actress Shannon Madill Burgess in Calgary, Alberta. What initially appeared to be a mysterious disappearance soon revealed a disturbing truth. It explores the details of the investigation that helped authorities identify the killer as her husband, Joshua Burgess. Moreover, the episode features interviews with her mother, Lisa Madill; her sister, Erin Madill; and the officials who worked diligently to crack the case.

Joshua and Shannon Burgess’ Marriage Was in Turmoil Before Her Disappearance

Joshua Burgess was born sometime in 1986, but there is very little information available about his early life. Sometime around 2010, he crossed paths with Shannon Madill, and soon their deep conversations brought them closer. After four years of dating, they finally got married in early 2014 and settled into their home in Calgary, Alberta. The situation took a turn when Shannon failed to attend a family event on November 30, 2014, prompting her loved ones to report her missing the following day. Reports state that when Joshua was questioned, he claimed that he did not think there was any foul play involved since his wife often left town for her auditions.

In his statements, Joshua insisted that he didn’t know about her whereabouts. A few days later, he claimed to the officials that he had found Shannon’s cellphone inside their home. However, it raised suspicions since her family and friends had been repeatedly calling her. Soon, they learned that she was last seen on November 27, 2014. According to official records, experts examining the cellphone records found that it had been outside the residence, in the back alley, on November 28. Upon further interrogation, Joshua told law enforcement that he and the 25-year-old were in an open marriage and they were involved with other people. He further revealed that they were in the process of separation.

Joshua Burgess’ Confession Helped Officials Take Him Into Custody

Another witness, a nearby 7-Eleven worker, told detectives that shortly after Shannon went missing, Joshua was allegedly seen with another woman who appeared to be his girlfriend, according to records. In July 2015, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for his and Shannon’s cars, as well as her phone. However, Joshua refused to come out of the house and stalled for several hours. Things changed when one of the detectives reportedly called Joshua, and he confessed to killing his wife and burying her remains in the backyard.

According to reports, when Joshua finally came out of the residence, officials noticed that he had blood coming out of his neck. It was quickly revealed that he had attempted to slash his throat. Joshua was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment. Joshua was ultimately taken into custody the following day and was charged with second-degree murder. Public reports specify that in custody, he claimed to officials that he and his wife had been intimate on the day of the murder, but following that, they began arguing.

Joshua went on to say that Shannon wanted to end the relationship and allegedly said that she regretted marrying him. In his statements, Joshua admitted to strangling her with his hands and then a belt before placing her remains in a plastic container. During his confession, he said he had kept the container on the patio before burying it and covering the place with branches and dust. Following his confession, authorities recovered Shannon’s remains from the backyard of the house.

Joshua Burgess Remains Incarcerated After His Murder Conviction

After Joshua Burgess’ arrest, he had originally pleaded not guilty. He was scheduled to face trial in December 2017. However, just a day before it was supposed to commence, he entered a plea deal with the prosecution on December 4, 2017. He ultimately pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. As part of the agreement, he admitted to committing the crime and gave an agreed statement of facts. Right after, he received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 10 years. During the sentencing hearing, Joshua apologized to Shannon’s family, noting, “I’m very sorry for the vows that I made, that I promised to look after her, no matter what the circumstances were. I failed her in that.”

Joshua further said, “For several months afterward, everybody stood by me, unquestionably … I failed all of you in that, and I am so very sorry for that and so very sorry that I didn’t say something earlier.” Joshua’s parole hearing took place in September 2025, during which Shannon’s family expressed concern about his possible release. Ultimately, the parole board denied his request, noting that his parole was still premature. While in custody, he has reportedly earned a welding certification and hopes to join the workforce in Edmonton if he is ever released to a halfway house. As of writing, Joshua is serving his sentence at a prison facility in Alberta. It is essential to note that details of his precise whereabouts are unavailable in public records.

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