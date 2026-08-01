Where is Shannon Burgess’ Family Now?

In November 2014, Shannon Madill Burgess’ family became concerned when the 25-year-old aspiring actress suddenly went missing. She was reported missing on December 1, 2014, and the search for her came to an end in July 2015, when her estranged husband, Joshua Burgess, ultimately confessed that he had killed her and buried her in their backyard in Calgary, Alberta. The case comes into focus in the episode titled ‘The Night of Audition.’ It also features in-depth interviews with her parents, David Henry and Lisa Madill, and her siblings, who discussed the impact her untimely demise had on them.

David “Dave” Madill Sadly Passed Away in 2025 at the Age of 72

David Henry Madill, affectionately known as Dave, was born on April 17, 1953, in St. Catharines, Ontario. Growing up in Shawinigan, Quebec, he formed a very close relationship with his siblings, Keith, Barry, Bruce, and Donna. Eventually, the family moved to Bramalea, Ontario, where he graduated from secondary school. In 1976, David ultimately completed a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance at Carleton University. He began his professional trajectory by joining Ernst & Ernst. In that role, he honed his skills to become a Certified Public Accountant.

Shortly after, David decided to pursue his passion for computers and transitioned into a position managing SAP systems around the world. By 2003, he tapped into his entrepreneurial drive to establish DLM BEST Solutions Inc., serving as an SAP consultant. While working at Ernst & Ernst, he met his soulmate, Lisa Madill, and it wasn’t long before they exchanged their vows on June 2, 1979. Within the next few years, they welcomed their daughters, Shannon and Erin, and sons, Brett and Tyler. They settled down in Calgary, Alberta, and David spent his time taking his children to volunteer as scouts and go swimming.

In 2020, David finally retired from his career and focused on reading more about history, listening to music, watching movies, and taking photographs. He was further overjoyed with the arrival of his grandchildren, Kara, Ellie, Jenny, Roland, Riley, Selina, and Zakari. At every given opportunity, he loved making memories with them. He was also known for his generosity and kindness among his loved ones. Unfortunately, on October 4, 2025, David passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 72.

Lisa and Brett Madill Are Likely Leading a Quiet Life Away From the Limelight

Lisa Madill was left completely devastated when her daughter, Shannon, was brutally killed by her husband, Joshua Burgess. Following the tragedy, she and her beloved husband, David, gave multiple interviews in which they spoke about their grief and the moment they realized the 25-year-old was missing. While speaking about the time when Shannon was missing, she recalled, “You start to wonder if this is just going to be a giant mystery for the rest of your life.” After Joshua was found guilty of murder, the mother stated, “If it was three years or 300 years, it wouldn’t be enough.”

Lisa revealed in an interview that she had channeled her grief into working out at the gym, which was her way of healing. Tragedy struck once again in October 2025 when David sadly passed away. On December 6, Lisa and her family held a celebration of his life. Today, she finds solace in the company of her children, Erin, Brett, and Tyler, as well as her grandchildren. Apart from that, she has chosen not to share further information about her personal life. Similarly, Brett also appears to be leading a quiet life away from the spotlight.

Erin Howe Has Embraced Motherhood and Keeps Shannon’s Memories Alive in Her Heart

After Shannon went missing, Erin stepped forward to urge the public to contact authorities with any tips they had. After her sister’s remains were found, she gave a public statement, noting, “We are relieved that Shannon has been found and are choosing to not speculate as are waiting for more answers.” Gradually, she focused on moving forward in her life, accompanied by her husband, Rick Howe. The pair tied the knot in April 2019, surrounded by their loved ones. On August 16, 2021, they gave birth to their daughter, Selina Danger Howe.

In August 2024, Erin and Rick’s lives were filled with immeasurable joy when they welcomed their twins, Kara Adventure Howe and Riley Action Howe. Now their lives revolve entirely around their children. Whenever they want respite from their daily lives, they find themselves amid nature, enjoying its serenity. However, Erin continues to feel Shannon’s absence deeply every day. She frequently expresses her grief, noting that her sister will never have the opportunity to meet Selina, Kara, and Riley.

Tyler Madill Continues to Cherish Life With His Wife and Two Sons

Tyler Madill had always been a diligent student, which helped him graduate from the Central Memorial High School in 2000. He then proceeded to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in New Media at the University of Lethbridge and earned the degree in 2011. In June of that same year, he stepped into his career as a Bellman/Valet at Westin Hotels & Resorts. He continued serving in the position until 2013. Tyler eventually assumed the role of Account and Helpdesk Manager at Proactis Solutions Inc. and continues to work at the organization.

Currently residing in Calgary, Alberta, Tyler has built a happy and fulfilling life for himself. On April 25, 2009, he got married to the love of his life, Carmen Madill. Over the next few years, they gave birth to their sons, Zakari and Roland. Tyler has always been a father who is closely involved in his children’s lives and loves spending quality time with them, whether it’s taking them to amusement parks or on weekend trips. He frequently expresses his love for Carmen, referring to her as “Bonnie to my Clyde.” Tyler often takes her out for romantic dinners and wine tastings, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

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