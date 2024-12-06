Joshua Lakes, Megan Noli, and Patty Sjolin: Where Are Ex-Lisa Frank Employees Now?

Apart from Lisa Frank and the rise and fall of her namesake company, Amazon Prime’s ‘Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story’ also sheds light on the experiences of the former employees of Lisa Frank Inc., including Joshua Lakes, Megan Noli, and Patty Sjolin. As the three of them make an appearance in the four-part docuseries, they share the stories of their respective times in the company in a detailed manner.

Family Man Joshua Lakes Works in the Construction Industry

Joshua Lakes served as an illustrator for Lisa Frank Inc. from 2001 to 2006, but before that, he went to Bluffton High School. After passing out with flying colors, he earned a degree in Visual communication from the John Harren School of Art in 1997. Son of Ross and Sandra Lakes, Joshua is seemingly employed at Granite Construction and his role involves working on the construction site regularly. His hobbies include watching basketball and spending valuable time with his loved ones, which include his family and friends. He still maintains a healthy and loving relationship with his mother, Sandra.

As for his father, he sadly passed away in September 2016, but before the tragedy, they used to “talk all the time about politics and religion.” Three years later, he suffered another heartbreaking loss as his beloved dog Olivia died in April 2019. Remembering her, Joshua described her as “a loyal protector” of their house and “an enthusiastic member” of their family. He added, “She was a good friend to hangout with early in the morning, or late at night, and she always had time to listen. She was known for having bad breath and for having the best doggie nose in the house.” However, he has another furry little friend named Sophie to keep him company. From what we can tell, he resides in Marana, Arizona, with his longtime wife, Christine Lakes, and his two children, Jacob and Britney.

Where is Megan Noli Now?

Former Account Executive of Lisa Frank Inc., Megan Marcello Noli earned her Bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Resources from the University of Arizona before graduating with an MBA from the University of Phoenix. Her professional career kickstarted at Wal-Mart, where she was employed as the Assistant Store Manager for nearly two years. After completing her one-year stint at LFI, she was employed as a Key Account Manager at MasterPieces Puzzle Company before spending 12 years at Design International Group as a Director of Sales. She held the same position at The Carriage House from 2015 to 2020.

Next, she became the Director of Catering at First We Eat Catering & Confections. Given years of experience working events, she has become a member of the Gastronomic Union of Tucson (GUT) and frequently works with them during their series of annual dinners. Since 2022, she has been serving as an Event Coordinator for the WA Franke Honors College, responsible for creating and executing different kinds of events for the Honors community. On the personal front, Megan has two sons, Scout and Matthew, with her longtime husband. Together, they lead a very happening life as they regularly go out for movies and events. The doting mother of two and the devoted wife also owns three cats who also hold a special place in her heart.

Where is Patty Sjolin Now?

Before serving as a Concept Artist for Lisa Frank Inc. for nearly a decade, from 1991 to 2000, Patty Sjolin developed a passion for creating posters and signs since her school days. After graduating from Burkburnett High School in Texas at the age of 18, she moved out of her house in order to find her place in the world. Her path led her to Tucson, where she graduated with a portfolio and a diploma from the Art Center. These qualifications allowed her to get a job at LFI. After spending several years honing her craft, Patty moved to Utah in February 2015 but relocated to Miami, Arizona, a few months later to spend more time with her daughter and grandchildren. Over the years, she has built a beautiful life in the Grand Canyon State and has garnered renown as a painter.

She usually prefers to indulge in large and bold paintings that require a few hours of her time and a lot of details. Her works are regular features at local art auctions. Moreover, Patty also makes the most of her creative talent by selling her paintings on her official website. Not only that, the uber-talented artist has made a name for herself as a muralist as well. Over the course of her career, she has created murals for different kinds of clients and establishments, including the Copper Hen restaurant. Thanks to her ability to bring any wall to life by painting on it, she has provided people with multiple picturesque spots across Arizona. However, in 2023, one of her art pieces was stolen, but she managed to redo it at El Conquistador Resort in Tucson.

2024 turned out to be a successful year as she designed a piece for El Conquistador Resort, conducted several classes at Freebird Shoppe and one in Waggin’ Vineyard & Estate, showcased her work at the Tubac Spring Art Walk, and successfully sold one of her paintings at Cactus Wren Art Gallery & Nest in Tubac, Arizona. Patty is as devoted to her family and friends as she is to her craft. The doting mother and grandmother never misses an opportunity to create fun memories with her daughter and grandkids. She is quite proud of the people they are and often expresses her affection towards them on her social media accounts.

Interestingly, she is still friends with Rondi Kutz, who served as the Senior Designer at Lisa Frank Inc. while Patty was employed there. In August 2024, she gave her former co-worker a shoutout on her Facebook profile, exclaiming how she thinks Rondi’s illustrations are “awesome.” When not immersed in creating paintings and murals, the artist enjoys sipping quality wine and attending private paint parties with her friends. Patty truly serves as an inspiration for many, not only through her artistry but also through her free-spirited and warm-hearted nature.

Read More: Lisa Frank: Where is the Artist and Entrepreneur Now?