Rondi Kutz: Where is the Former Senior Designer of LFI Now?

Over the years, Lisa Frank Inc. faced numerous accusations from former employees about its workplace environment. Allegations included claims of high stress, low pay, and a lack of respect for artistic input, painting a picture of a challenging atmosphere within the company. In Prime Video’s ‘Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story,’ several ex-employees share their experiences working at the firm. Among them is Rondi Kutz, who worked at Lisa Frank Inc. for decades, collaborating with both Lisa and her former husband, James Green. Her insights provide a rare and comprehensive look into the inner workings of the company, shedding light on both its triumphs and turbulent moments.

Rondi Kutz Found Her First Employment at Linda Frank Inc.

After earning a BFA from Colorado State University, Rondi Gentry Kutz was thrilled to step through the gates of Lisa Frank Inc. for the first time. She described the office as resembling a toy store, a place that fulfilled her wish for a job that allowed her to remain connected to her inner child. Beginning her career there in 1987, she played a significant role in the company’s expansion into school supplies. Kutz also reflected on the workplace dynamics, sharing her experiences working under Lisa Frank and the shifts that occurred when Lisa’s former husband, James Green, took over as president and CEO.

Rondi shared that while many employees left Lisa Frank Inc., those who stayed, like herself, had their own reasons. Rising to the position of Senior Designer and Product Development Group Leader, she acknowledged that her tenure had its share of both good and bad days. Rondi revealed that she was well-regarded by Lisa and received generous rewards for her work, including a pair of diamond earrings as a gift. However, she described Lisa as having two distinct sides. In 2002, after her husband was involved in an accident, Rondi called Lisa to explain she couldn’t attend a toy fair as planned. According to her, Lisa responded rudely and insisted she come anyway. That moment, Rondi said, marked her decision to leave the company and never look back.

Rondi Kutz is Working as a Freelance Designer and Illustrator Today

After leaving Lisa Frank Inc., Rondi Kutz joined Savvi as an Art Director, where she established the children’s craft division from the ground up. She later worked at Colorbök Inc. as an Art Director and Concept Director from 2003 to 2010. Driven by her long-held vision of working independently, she launched her own company, Rondi Kutz Design, in 2010, based in Amado, Arizona. Her business offered a range of creative freelance services, including direction, illustration, and product concept development. From April 2013 to 2017, she worked remotely as a Children’s Product Designer for Made 4U Studio, where she created branded and private-label products for companies such as A.C. Moore and JoAnn Fabrics.

Rondi expanded her career by working with firms such as Inkology Inc., where she served as a Remote Designer from May 2018 to March 2020. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, her independent business faced unforeseen challenges, leading to its closure. During this period, she kept herself engaged as a Remote Craft Designer for American Crafts, which prompted a move to Lindon, Utah. After leaving the company in June 2022, she chose to take a step back and focus on herself. She is now enjoying her work as a freelancer, operating out of her design studio in Amado, Arizona. With extensive experience in the children’s craft and stationery industry, she has established herself as a highly sought-after Children’s Consumer Product Designer, continuing to create and innovate in her field.

Rondi Kutz is Very Content With Her Life in the Desert

Rondi Kutz has not only made her mark as a talented designer but has also ventured into writing and illustrating children’s books. She has worked on at least ten such books and finds it to be extremely gratifying work. Some of them include titles like ‘The Ornament,’ ‘Next Stop Neptune,’ and so on. Through her personal website, she proudly shares her extensive portfolio, which highlights decades of work in the children’s craft and stationery industry. She has expressed her desire to expand her website by offering some of her creations for sale in the near future, allowing her to connect directly with her audience.

Rondi’s love for animals and nature shines through her life in the serene desert town of Amado, Arizona. She and her husband, Todd Kutz, cherish their peaceful lifestyle alongside their beloved dog, Charley, who they consider a true blessing. She often finds inspiration in the beauty of the desert and feels fulfilled in her work and personal life. Surrounded by creativity and companionship, she is truly content with her journey.

