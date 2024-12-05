Lisa Frank: Where is the Artist and Entrepreneur Now?

Lisa Frank is the visionary behind the vibrant and iconic Lisa Frank Inc., known for its colorful designs and whimsical characters that have captivated generations. Her company, founded in the 1970s, became a cultural phenomenon, especially among children in the 80s and 90s. Prime Video’s ‘Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story’ delves into her life and legacy, featuring interviews with those who knew and worked with her, including her former husband and eldest son. While Lisa herself does not appear in the documentary, she shares a heartfelt statement expressing gratitude to the artists who contributed to her brand’s success and teasing that even more creativity is on the horizon.

Lisa Frank Started a Jewelry Company While She was in College

Lisa Frank, born in 1955 in Bloomfield, Michigan, was surrounded by creativity from a young age, influenced by her father, an art collector with a deep appreciation for the craft. Art quickly became a central part of Lisa’s life and aspirations. Growing up in a well-off family—her father also owned Detroit Aluminum & Brass, a publicly traded company—she had the privilege of pursuing her passions with support and resources. She attended the prestigious Cranbrook Kingswood School before continuing her education at the University of Arizona. It was during her time at university that Lisa began channeling her artistic vision into entrepreneurial ventures.

In Tucson, Arizona, Lisa Frank began her journey as a businesswoman by founding a children’s jewelry company called Sticky Fingers. From the outset, the company’s playful and colorful designs, often featuring animal figures and whimsical cartoon characters in vibrant, eye-catching hues, captured the imaginations of kids and parents alike. In 1979, Lisa rebranded her company as Lisa Frank Inc., signaling a new era of creative ambition. That same year, she secured a milestone million-dollar order from Spencer Gifts, which marked the start of the company’s meteoric rise. Lisa Frank Inc. soon became synonymous with its iconic stickers—products that were beloved for their bold, fantastical imagery and a spectrum of vivid neon colors that practically leaped off the page.

These stickers weren’t just stationery items; they were expressions of personality and creativity for millions of young girls who collected, traded, and adorned their school supplies with them. At its peak, Lisa Frank Inc. grew into a cultural phenomenon, expanding its catalog to include school supplies, toys, and accessories, all featuring the distinctive aesthetic that inspired a generation. For many, Lisa Frank’s creations became a cherished part of their childhood, offering a world of magic and imagination in every piece. However, the rumors were not far behind.

Lisa Frank’s Marriage with James Green Led to Many Ups and Downs in Business

Rumors about Lisa Frank Inc. being a challenging workplace persist to this day. Numerous former employees have claimed they faced significant stress, inadequate pay, and a lack of respect for their artistic contributions. In 1987, Lisa hired James A. Green, who quickly rose through the ranks to become the artistic lead at the company. By 1990, James was appointed president and CEO of LFI. In 1994, Lisa and James married, and it is reported that she began stepping back from the day-to-day operations of the business. As part of this transition, Lisa transferred 49% of the company’s shares to James. Together, they had four children- Hunter, Forrest, Kelly, and Aquamarine.

In the early 2000s, rumors of marital strife between Lisa and James were accompanied by allegations of infidelity. Lisa accused James of maintaining an affair with Rhonda Rowlette, the company’s Vice President. In September 2005, she filed for divorce and also initiated a lawsuit against James. The following month, the latter resigned from his position as CEO. As part of the settlement over company shares, Lisa successfully negotiated to buy back his stake at a discounted rate, regaining full control of Lisa Frank Inc. and reinstating herself as CEO. While she was awarded custody of their children, her eldest son, Hunter, eventually chose to live with his father.

Lisa Frank Has Many Ongoing Collaborations and Projects to Keep Her Occupied Today

From the 2000s to the mid-2010s, demand for Lisa Frank products declined, and Lisa herself seemed to vanish from the public eye, maintaining a notably low profile. In an interview she gave during this period, she requested that her face be hidden. However, in 2012, a resurgence began when Urban Outfitters started selling vintage Lisa Frank merchandise online, rekindling excitement for her vibrant and nostalgic art. Her factory closed down in 2013, but things were about to look up. In 2017, she collaborated with Reebok to release two limited-edition versions of the Classic Leather shoe featuring her signature designs. This marked a turning point, and since then, Lisa Frank has partnered with various brands, including Crocs and Evite, bringing her iconic style to new audiences.

In 2019, Lisa Frank made headlines by designing the logo for John Mayer’s Instagram television series, ‘Current Mood,’ showcasing her ability to stay culturally relevant. However, her name became entangled in controversy again in 2021 when Glamour Dolls Makeup filed a lawsuit against her, alleging fraud, defamation, breach of contract, and other grievances. Lisa has refrained from commenting publicly on the matter, and the case remains unresolved. She hinted at exciting developments in November 2023, revealing plans to revive her iconic Tucson, Arizona factory.

She continues to leave her mark on the industry with collaborations that span across major brands, such as Morphe for makeup, Crocs for whimsical footwear, and Pillsbury for limited-edition sweet treats. Her colorful accessories, beauty items, and tech products are also available for purchase on her official website, ensuring her vibrant aesthetic remains accessible to fans, old and new. Since 2021, her son, Forrest Green, has been working as the Director of Business Development for her firm. Her enduring presence in the business world, coupled with her refusal to step fully into the public eye, cements her status as both a beloved creator and a mysterious enigma who continues to enthrall people with her art and business ventures.

