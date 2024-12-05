Hunter Green: Where is Lisa and James Green’s Son Now?

Amazon Prime’s ‘Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story’ is a four-part docuseries that focuses on the rise and fall of Lisa Frank Incorporated (LFI), the iconic brand founded by Lisa Frank in 1989. With the help of never-seen-before footage and insightful interviews with former employees of the company and journalists, the show also explores what it was like working at LFI under Lisa Frank. Her estranged son, Hunter Green, also makes an appearance.

Hunter Green Moved in With His Father A Few Years After His Parents’ Divorce

About a year after tying the knot in 1994, the founder of Lisa Frank Incorporated (LFI), Lisa Frank, and the President of LFI, James Arthur Green, entered parenthood as they gave birth to their first son, Hunter Green, in 1995. In order to focus on raising him, Lisa started staying back at home while James went to the LFI office and handled business. Around the age of four, Hunter became an older brother after his parents welcomed another son named Forrest Green into the world. Growing up, he developed a hobby for several activities, but playing and watching baseball turned into a passion.

Unfortunately, following a series of rough patches in the marriage, Lisa and James decided to call it quits, and Hunter was forced to stay with his mother in spite of his desire to move in with his father. After a few years, when Hunter was eligible to make his own decisions, he was finally able to relocate to Mexico with his father, James Green. While his father had the innate talent of creating art out of nothing, he had the ability to make people laugh, something that he decided to capitalize on.

Hunter Green Promotes His Baseball Gear Through His Funny Content on Social Media

Making the most of his sense of humor, the South Mountain Community College graduate Hunter Green creates funny and original content with his friends and shares it across his social media platforms. He even maintains a YouTube channel, where he regularly posts Prank videos and different kinds of comedic skits. Thanks to his influential presence on social media, he also models with his longtime girlfriend, Rara, for his own line of baseball gear under his father’s brand, Jamey Green. Apart from funky baseball jerseys, he primarily promotes other accessories, such as batting gloves, bat grips, and snapbacks.

In order to amplify the promotion of his brand, Hunter regularly travels across the nation, including the states of Florida, California, and Michigan, to name a few. As much as he creates funny content surrounding baseball, he also enjoys going to baseball stadiums with his friends and watching his favorite team play live. The constant support from his girlfriend, Rara, for the content he posts on his social media handle is a testament to how healthy and supportive she has been of Hunter’s endeavors. Besides his family, girlfriend, and friends, he holds a special place in his heart for his furry little friend named Chestnut.

