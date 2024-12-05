James Green: Where is the Lisa Frank’s Ex-Husband Now?

In the 1990s, Lisa Frank Incorporated rose to prominence as it defined girlhood for different kinds of females — teenagers as well as grown-ups. The iconic brand’s rise and fall is explored in a detailed manner in Amazon Prime’s ‘Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story,’ a four-part documentary series. Thanks to the in-depth interviews with Lisa Frank’s former employees, the doc-series provides the viewers with the colorful world of the brand and the dark side of the company that hardly anybody knew until now.

James Green Was Alleged to Have Been Verbally Abusive Towards The LFI Employees

Three years after the establishment of Lisa Frank Incorporated (LFI), the eponymous founder hired James Arthur Green as one of the artists in 1982. Given his contribution to the company over the next few years, James became Lisa Frank’s right-hand man. After working at the company for a decade or so, he was promoted to the President and CEO position of LFI in 1992. Apart from sharing a professional relationship, he and Lisa also became romantically involved with each other.

As one thing led to another, the pair decided to take the next step in their relationship and tied the knot in October 1994. In the following years, James and Lisa gave birth to two sons — Hunter in 1995 and Forrest in 1999. Once she entered motherhood, she focused on her kids and rarely visited the Lisa Frank office. Naturally, James reportedly took control of all the responsibilities related to LFI. According to several employees, they were all afraid that he might end up running the company to the ground due to his alleged cocaine problem and his alleged affair with the Executive Vice President of LFI, Rhonda Rowlette. His employees also claimed that he was abusive and arrogant towards them at the office.

In 2005, James Green’s life turned upside down for the worse as 16 people associated with LFI submitted sworn affidavits in a lawsuit and complained about his toxic management style. They also claimed that he was allegedly prone to target the employees through his abusive and loud outbursts in the workplace. Numerous people also claimed that they witnessed him throwing chairs and other objects in the office. That same year, Lisa filed for divorce from him in September. After he resigned from LFI, Lisa was given full control of the organization yet again.

James Green Owns a Bar and an Art-Based Business in Mexico

Around 2017, James Green relocated to Mexico with one of his two sons, Hunter Green, to start afresh. Not long after, he met Karla “Karlita” Lara and formed a romantic connection as they both got to know each other. In Punta Mita, he opened up a coffee shop and bar called Killers Dessert Cafe, where his wife, Karlita, also seems to work as a baker. As per James, his son Hunter provided him with the inspiration he needed to get back to creating artwork again. Since he still considers art his salvation after all these years, he has dedicated a small room above his bar for his studio, where he hones his craft and produces impressive pieces of artwork each day.

In order to profit from his artistic talent, James also runs his namesake brand, Jamey Green Brand, with the help of his wife, son, and friend, Rhonda Rowlette. Through the brand’s official website, he sells customized T-shirts printed with his unique artwork. In addition to his website, the T-shirts are also put on display and for sale in Killers Dessert Cafe. He calls himself “the Creator of the famed Lisa Frank art” and claims that he was the primary reason for the success of the Lisa Frank Incorporated. James also survived a terminal cancer called aveolar sarcoma and is a proud cancer survivor of 45 years. Leading a balanced life in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, James currently has his priorities set straight — focusing on his growing business and spending time with his longtime partner, Karla, and his son, Hunter.

