Rhonda Rowlette: What Happened to LFI’s Ex-Vice President?

The epic rise to popularity and the sudden fall of Lisa Frank Inc. is documented in a detailed manner in Amazon Prime’s ‘Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story.’ Although the primary focus is on the founder, Lisa Frank, and her CEO husband, James Green, the four-part documentary series also explores the role of the Vice President, Rhonda Rowlette, at the company. She is among some of the former employees who make an appearance on the show, sharing her side of the story and her experiences.

Rhonda Rowlette Was Allegedly Having an Affair With Lisa Frank’s Husband

From the day she was hired at Lisa Frank Incorporated in 1984, Rhonda Rowlette worked hard along with her co-workers to help the company reach new heights. During her tenure as the Executive Vice President, she allegedly became quite close to the CEO of the company, James Green, who was the husband of Lisa Frank. When Lisa stayed at home to raise her kids, James reportedly depended on Rhonda to maintain the decorum at the workplace and inflict the alleged abuse onto the employees. Apart from the two being involved with drugs, the employees also alleged that they were having an affair. When Lisa heard the rumors, she filed for divorce in 2005.

Around the same time, Rhonda was fired by Lisa from the company, while James resigned. The following year, she sued the Tuscon-based Lisa Frank Inc., claiming that she was supposed to receive a $2 million severance payment as promised by Lisa and James for her dedication towards the company. According to the lawsuit, Rhonda was a hard-working employee of LFI who worked seven days a week for about 15 hours a day. It also stated that she hardly ever took any leaves during her two-decade tenure. The appeals and litigation continued for the next three years or so before a settlement was reached. In response, Rhonda and her husband, along with James, were accused of stealing five truckloads of company property and converting them into funds for their personal use.

Rhonda Rowlette Joined James Green at His New Company

According to the court documents filed by Lisa Frank Inc., Rhonda Rowlette and James Green allegedly joined forces to establish a competing business. A few months after parting ways with the company, Rhonda Rowlette became the Vice President of the company founded by James called Salvation, LLC. Despite not nearly receiving as much attention as its competing brand, it managed to trademark several designs and slogans.

Originally from Columbus, Indiana, Rhonda has been married to Jerry Rowlette since 1974 and continues residing in Tucson, Arizona. For a short while, in 2022, the couple stayed in Mexico, where they rescued a dog and named him Biscuit. They ended up adopting him full-time and making him a part of their small family. Jerry Rowlette, who retired from Raytheon Missile Systems Company in 2006, has a habit of capturing images of different animals that show up in the middle of the night near their property in Tuscon, Arizona.

