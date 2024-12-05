Forrest Green: Where is Lisa Frank’s Son Now?

Lisa Frank has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight. In Prime Video’s ‘Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story,’ her former husband, James Green, and her eldest son, Hunter Green, share insights into their relationships with her and the woman they know. However, her second son, Forrest Green, has remained notably absent from media attention. Little has been revealed about him until recently, with his involvement in his mother’s business coming to light. Forrest appears to be following in her footsteps as a budding visionary, brimming with innovative ideas and showing great promise for the future.

Forrest Green Started Participating in His Mother’s Business From a Young Age

Forrest Green, born in 1999 to Lisa Frank and James Green in Tucson, Arizona, grew up during a time when his family’s business was thriving. As the second child, he had an elder brother, Hunter, and later welcomed two younger sisters, Kelly and Aquamarine. On the surface, the household seemed filled with joy and the cheer of a young family. However, according to Hunter, life behind the scenes was far from perfect, with frequent parental arguments and a sense of chaos. Forrest, often described as the sibling closest to his mother, experienced family dynamics differently. In a 2021 interview, he reflected on his childhood, expressing that despite being surrounded by siblings, he often felt like an only child.

Forrest became his mother’s confidant during a pivotal time in their family’s history. When his parents divorced in 2005, Forrest, then just a child, admitted the experience was difficult for the family. He shared that, despite his mother’s efforts to shield their lives from public scrutiny, the turmoil was hard to escape. While his elder brother, Hunter, grew closer to their father, Forrest became the son who accompanied Lisa everywhere.

From a young age, Forrest was deeply involved in his mother’s business. By the time he was 8 or 9, he was sitting in on meetings and even closed his first deal, something he credited to Lisa’s support in making him feel heard and respected. He fondly recalled how she would sometimes excuse him from school, confident in his academic success, allowing him to immerse himself in the world of business. Growing up, Forrest witnessed the rise and eventual slowdown of Lisa Frank Inc., a journey that shaped his understanding of the brand and its challenges over the years.

Forrest Green is Actively Involved in the Business Development of Lisa Frank Inc. Today

Forrest Green officially joined Lisa Frank Inc. in 2015 and quickly began leaving his mark on the family business. While pursuing his studies at UCLA, he remained actively involved, often balancing his academic life with business commitments. He humorously recounted one instance where he took important calls with Google from the communal washrooms at UCLA. At 19, Forrest approached his mother with a bold request—to take over the brand’s Instagram account for a week. In just seven days, he managed to attract 10,000 new followers, demonstrating a keen understanding of social media’s power. This success set the stage for Forrest to take a more prominent role, especially during the pandemic. Quarantining with Lisa gave him the chance to spearhead what felt like a brand relaunch. Today, the Lisa Frank Instagram account boasts an impressive 895,000 followers, a testament to Forrest’s ability to identify untapped potential and leverage it effectively.

Much like his mother, Forrest is cautious about stepping into the media spotlight. He believes that the air of mystique surrounding Lisa Frank Inc. plays a significant role in maintaining the fascination with the brand. Since 2021, Forrest has been serving as the Director of Business Development, using his innovative ideas to guide the company into a new era. Settled in Tucson, Arizona, alongside his mother, he is deeply committed to the brand’s future. He has a clear vision for its evolution. Summarizing his ideas, he said, “There’s just so much possibility… it’s like people don’t even know who we are at this point. Lisa Frank is a lifestyle and it needs to be treated as such.”

