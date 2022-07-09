Joyce Aparo Murder: Where Are Dennis Coleman and Karin Aparo Now?

The residents of Bernardston, Massachusetts, were left shocked when Joyce Aparo’s deceased body was discovered under a highway underpass on August 5, 1987. Although the police initially suspected a kidnapping, they soon realized that the victim was a resident of Glastonbury, Connecticut, a city almost 65 miles away. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Perfect Murder: Mother Dear’ chronicles the horrifying slaying and shows how the police investigation soon led quite close to home. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the case and find out more, shall we?

How Did Joyce Aparo Die?

Although Joyce was divorced from her ex-husband, she resided with her teenage daughter, Karin, in a condominium in Glastonbury, Connecticut. For Joyce, life was perfect, and people who knew her described her as a generous and helpful individual. Besides, her daughter, Karin, was a brilliant student as well as an accomplished violin player, and Joyce had great aspirations surrounding her. Shockingly, Joyce was just 47 at the time of her murder, and the news of her untimely death is still quite difficult for people to accept.

When law enforcement officials were informed about a human body lying under a highway overpass in Bernardston, Massachusetts, first responders immediately rushed to the scene. Although it did not take them long to identify the body as Joyce, they were surprised to learn that the victim was about 65 miles away from her Glastonbury residence. At first glance, it looked like the 47-year-old was asphyxiated, and an autopsy soon confirmed that the murdered strangled Joyce to death with a pantyhose. Besides, she was still dressed in a nightgown, indicating that she was killed elsewhere before being dumped in Bernardston.

Who Killed Joyce Aparo?

When news of Joyce’s death reached the ears of her daughter, Karin, the latter seemed utterly devastated. However, neither the victim’s daughter nor other acquaintances had any idea as to why someone would want to harm Joyce in such a horrible manner. Unfortunately, with a lack of leads and witnesses, the initial investigation proved quite challenging. Although detectives tried their best to canvass the area where the body was discovered and sat down for several interviews, they were unable to hone in on a suspect and found themselves back on square one.

Interestingly, the police seemed to receive a breakthrough when Karin handed them a letter from her boyfriend, Dennis Coleman, where he called her his dream girl and claimed that he would “do the deed.” This letter seemed suspicious enough, and detectives immediately began looking into Dennis as a possible suspect. Surprisingly, once the police apprehended Dennis and brought him in for questioning, he cracked and confessed to his role in the murder. However, along with his confession, Dennis claimed that he was coerced by Karin to kill her mother.

According to Dennis Coleman, Karin had alleged that she was psychologically abused by her mother, who reportedly claimed that a roman catholic archbishop was the teen’s birth father. Moreover, the show mentioned that Karin reportedly alleged how her mother wanted to keep her away from Dennis and wanted her to date another violinist. Thus, seeing no way out, reports claim Karin asked Dennis to take care of the problem.

Subsequently, Dennis, blinded by love, took the responsibility on his shoulder and strangled Joyce to death at her Glastonbury home. Besides, investigators also got their hands on another letter, where Karin allegedly wrote that although the act might send them to prison, they would not forget each other. Thus, with a complete confession and circumstantial evidence in their hands, the police arrested Dennis and Karin before charging them with murder. Additionally, Karin and Dennis’ friends, Kira Lintner and Christopher E. Wheatley were also arrested for obstructing the prosecution as detectives accused them of giving false statements to the police.

Where Are Dennis Coleman and Karin Aparo Now?

When produced in court, Dennis Coleman pled guilty to murder and conspiracy to commit murder, which netted him a 34-year prison term in 1989. On the other hand, while Karin was charged with being an accessory to the murder and conspiracy to commit murder, she pled not guilty in court. Although Dennis testified against Karin at her trial, the victim’s daughter was eventually acquitted of the accessory charge in 1990. Surprisingly, the jury was hung on the conspiracy charge, and the judge declared it a mistrial.

Reports mention that Dennis was released from prison in 2012, but he and Karin currently prefer to keep their personal lives under wraps. Although Dennis’s limited presence on social media makes his current whereabouts unclear, a report mentioned that Karin moved out of state following her acquittal and took up work as a social services director at a South Carolina nursing home. Besides, a 2009 report mentioned that she had since married and was employed as a nursing home administrator in the state of Missouri.

