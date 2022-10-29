Juan Martin Murder: Where is Paula Angel Now?

On March 23, 1861, Juan Miguel Martin was stabbed to death in Las Vegas, New Mexico Territory. The married victim was the father of five children and belonged to an influential family. His death and the subsequent trial led to a punishment that would go on to become a part of the region’s history. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Women: Jilted and Jealous’ provides an insight into the details of the crime and the events that followed. Naturally, many people are eager to garner more details about the case, and we are ready to share what we know about the same!

How Did Juan Martin Die?

Juan Miguel Martin was a young man from a prominent family who had established himself within the New Mexico Territory. Though he hailed from Santa Fe, New Mexico Territory, the man often traveled around the region. While Juan was married and had five kids, he was apparently far from faithful to his wife. As he moved from one lover to another, Juan left a trail of broken hearts, which would lead to his demise.

In March of 1861, one of Juan’s lovers discovered him having an affair with another woman. Juan then went on to tell the former that he was breaking things off with her. Feeling betrayed, the woman lured him to a final meeting spot to seemingly sort out their differences. However, she then pulled out a knife that was hidden in her Rebozo (a Mexican shawl) and stabbed Juan Martin in the back, leading to the latter’s instant death.

Who Killed Juan Martin?

It was a young woman named Paula Angel who killed Juan Martin, her lover. Most sources agree that Paula was around 19 when she committed the crime, though some disagree. The Mexican-American woman was from an influential family in the San Miguel, New Mexico Territory, an area that is now known as Las Vegas. Paula was reportedly having an affair with Juan and caught the man dating another woman. However, some reports disagree and suggest that Juan and Paula had a fight due to the former’s refusal to leave his wife for her. As per the show, Juan had promised Paula to marry her. So Juan’s lies put her virtue and prestige in jeopardy. Apparently, both Paula and her family were looking forward to the match.

Despite the reasons, Juan had indeed decided to end his affair with Paula. Hurt and angered by her beloved’s actions, Paula convinced him to talk to him one last time but ended up killing him. Shortly after the death of Juan, Paula was arrested on the charges of murder for killing a man and was set to appear in court to face the judge and the jury, though not much is known about how her arrest came about.

Where Is Paula Angel Now?

Paula’s trial was held on March 28, 1861, and the presiding judge was adamant that the only charge to be levied against Paula should be that of first-degree murder. This meant that Paula could not be held accountable for non-capital crimes like manslaughter or a murder of lesser degree. Paula pled not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder and instead stated that her actions should be considered a crime of passion. In others words, she wanted to emphasize that what she did was not premeditated and was instead a result of high-running emotions.

The jury of twelve men dismissed Paula’s appeal and found her guilty of first-degree murder. The presiding judge sentenced Paula to death, which was the only available sentence under territorial law at the time. Though Paula had the right to appeal against the judgment in the New Mexico Supreme Court, she was not granted a stay of execution. Though her team of lawyers tried hard to hopefully delay the passing of the sentence and take the case to the higher courts, they were unsuccessful in doing so.

Leading up to her execution day, Paula Angel was reportedly not treated in the most humane manner. San Miguel County Sherriff Abad Herrera apparently taunted Paula every day and counted down the number of days remaining before her execution. It has also been claimed that Paula’s food supply was low, and in order to keep her alive till the day day of execution, she was forced to imbibe vodka on a daily basis.

On April 26, 1861, Paula was taken to a cottonwood tree located within a mile of the church situated at the center of Las Vegas. The young woman was to be hanged to death on the tree using a rope since no gallows had been built for the purpose. With the wagon under her feet, Paula was tied to the noose, though the sheriff did not tie up her arms. So when the wagon moved from beneath her feet, Paula started to grab at the noose around her neck. This prompted the law enforcement officer to pull her down using her legs.

However, the crowd that had gathered to witness the execution protested and cut the noose. While many in the present crowd believed Paula should be freed after the seemingly failed attempt at hanging, she was, once again, hung from the tree, with her hands tied behind her back. This time Paula did pass away and became the only woman that was executed to death by the New Mexico Territory’s justice system.

