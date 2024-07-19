Jude Dillon Tribute on Mayor of Kingstown: Who is He?

The eighth episode of Paramount+’s crime drama series ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is written by Hugh Dillon, who created the series with Taylor Sheridan. The renowned singer-actor dedicates the episode to the loving memory of Jude Dillon, who had a significant presence in the former’s life. Jude is Hugh’s big brother. While growing up in Kingston, Ontario, the two of them had similar lives. While the younger one became the lead singer of Headstones, the older brother displayed his talents in varying fields, ranging from photography to literature. After Jude’s passing, Hugh expresses his love for the former through a tribute in the crime drama.

Jude Dillon: The Big Brother

Like Hugh, who plays Detective Ian Ferguson in ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ Jude Dillon was also born in Kingston, Ontario. After school education, he attended Queen’s University in Kingston, from where he graduated in English Literature. He then worked as a news photographer for a while, garnering acclaim and awards for his works. Jude pursued painting by attending Alberta University of the Arts, located in Calgary. Still, photography remained his main forte. His English Literature background is visible in his literary works. Jude published two collections of poetry, titled ‘The Fractured Garden’ and ‘Happy There in My Agony.’

In addition to these compilations, Jude’s poems were published by several literary websites and magazines based all across the United States, Canada, and Europe. He eventually settled in Calgary, Alberta. Hugh has been a champion of his brother’s work. “[…] some of you may already know his [Jude’s] stuff… He is and has always been a great artist/photographer. […] Since I was a kid, I have always found his images both hypnotic and breathtaking,” the singer shared back in 2015. When Hugh was in Calgary with Headstones in 2018, Jude joined them and even photographed the band.

In 2020, Cultural Daily published a photo essay of Jude in which he explored different dimensions of Canadian nature and landscapes. He also served as the co-editor of Gloom Cupboard, an online litzine based in Europe. As a reviewer, he had written about the works of authors such as Alexis Rhone Fancher, who is known for ‘How I Lost My Virginity to Michael Cohen,’ ‘Brazen,’ and ‘State of Grace: The Joshua Elegies.’ Like Hugh, Jude was into music. He used to compose tunes with a guitar and post them on his YouTube channel. These improv guitar pieces are often accompanied by the photographs he took.

The Dillon family has been extremely private about Jude’s cause of death. On January 28, 2024, Hugh revealed the death of his big brother with a photograph of them taken when they were children. “RIP my big brother Jude Dillon, pictured here in our basement in Kingston in 1968. THANK YOU, JUDE,” the singer shared. We wish to share our heartfelt condolences to Jude’s family, especially Hugh, friends, and admirers of his work as they continue to remember him with love.

