Judith Dunton Osteen: What Happened to Her? Was She Found?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘People Magazine Investigates: Where is Judith?’ chronicles the mysterious disappearance of Judith Dunton Osteen from her home in Old Town, Florida, in late 2007. The sudden vanishing of the woman sent shockwaves across the entire community, with her loved ones worried about her well-being. During the investigation, the detectives talked to many potential witnesses, including Judith’s sister, who lived with her. Her statements gave the investigators hope as she claimed to have known what had transpired.

Judith Dunton Osteen Lost Her Live-in Boyfriend in 2004

Born on March 12, 1947, Judith Dunton Osteen was seemingly raised in a loving and supportive household. After growing up, she met the love of her life, Charles Carr, whom she began dating. He worked at a furniture and appliance store. Not long after, they began living together and planning their future. Unfortunately, their love story was cut short as Charles was killed in 2004 by James Kenneth “Jimmy” Lawrence Jr., who shot him to death after Charles stopped him from burglarizing the appliance store.

Following the tragedy, Judith was given a lifetime estate to Charles’ home by his heirs — she could live there till the day she died. Soon, she began living with her then-64-year-old sister with developmental disability in her Old Town, Florida, residence. To provide for herself and her sister, she opened a flea market booth in Fanning Springs, Florida, where she sold a variety of items. In her free time, Judith loved to spend time on her computer and talk to people on the internet.

Judith Dunton Osteen Was Allegedly Abducted From Her Home in Front of Her Sister

On December 15, 2007, her peaceful life was disrupted when a strange man allegedly broke into her home and went into her sister’s bedroom. After forcing the sister onto the floor, the man allegedly abducted Judith and took her out of the house. According to the sister, after Judith’s abduction, she remained in her room for the next few hours and didn’t inform the authorities because she was in fear for her life. It wasn’t until the following morning that Judith’s abduction was reported by her housekeeper. In the interview with the authorities, the sister could not provide a detailed description of the abductor, who she claimed had short gray hair and a receding hairline.

Upon inspecting the house where the incident occurred, the detectives found no signs of forced entry and no footprints or tire tracks nearby. All that was left of Judith was her purse and shoes. As a possibility, the investigators also checked if Charles’ murder could be related to her abduction in any way. When they couldn’t find any connection between the two cases, the detectives focused on other possibilities. They also searched the missing woman’s hard drive to find clues about her whereabouts, but to no avail. They also interviewed some of her online friends, asking them if they knew something about her that could help them solve the case. Unfortunately, nearly two decades later, her case remains unsolved to this day.

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