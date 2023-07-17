Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season’ or ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 episode 2 titled ‘Hidden Inventory 2’ Satoru and Getou easily manage to beat up the Curse Group Q members. Later, they get to know the Star Plasma Vessel or Riko, and are told to let her enjoy her life before her assimilation with Tengen. Meanwhile, Fushiguro plans to let others fight and weaken Satoru before he eventually leads an attack himself. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season’ or ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 Episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

After arriving to rescue Riko, Getou beats up a member of the Curse Group Q and puts him in such a tough position using one of his cursed spirits that he begs to be freed. But when Getou refuses to listen to him, he becomes a bit frustrated and tells him that once comrade Bayer arrives there, then he would have nowhere to go. At the exact same moment, Getou receives a photo from Satoru in which he has pictured himself with an unconscious Bayer behind his back. When the Cure Group Q member sees it, he is left dumbfounded.

Meanwhile, Fushiguro is approached by one of his colleagues who feels that he is just lazing around and is not focused on the job. It turns out that Fushiguro actually plans to weaken Satoru first before he makes a move. Meanwhile, Riko, or the Star Plasma Vessel finally wakes up and starts defending herself against Satoru and Getou thinking that they are enemies. But she is soon informed by one of her friends named Kuroi that the two men are actually her comrades who have just rescued her.

Later Kuroi tells Satoru that Riko had lost her family at a very young age and ever since then she has been raised by her. Since she is about to be assimilated with Tengen, Satoru, and Getou are told by Masamichi to comply with all her demands. It is an understandable request considering the fact that she is about to essentially give up normal existence forever. All of a sudden Getou informs Satoru that the two cursed spirits that he sent to Riko’s side have been exorcised meaning that she is in trouble.

It turns out that Fushiguro has mentioned the 30 million yen bounty on Riko on a cursed website. He has done that so that the potential attackers will fight Satoru and make him weaker. Meanwhile, Satoru, Getou, and Kuroi rush to the school to find Riko. They go their separate ways eventually and Getou has a fight with one of the people who is there to get Riko. When Satoru finds Riko, he immediately takes her away.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 Ending: Does Satoru And His Friends Manage to Rescue Riko? What Happens to Kuroi?

As Satoru is rushing Riko to Jujutsu High, his movements are watched closely by another enemy who has seen the post regarding the 30 million yen bounty on the Star Plasma Vessel on an underground cursed website. He feels that he can easily defeat Gojo and take Riko. But just when he is about to chase them, he is called from behind by Kuroi. It turns out that she has been observing him without drawing attention to her and tells him to forget about getting to Riko.

Naturally, the two end up having a brief fight in which the enemy gets easily outclassed by Kuroi. He is then restrained for a while by Getou but manages to escape and catch up to Satoru using his powers. He makes multiple copies of himself to fight Satoru, which worries Riko a little. However, Gojo is quite confident that it won’t be much of a problem to fight him. When he gets attacked, Satoru easily manages to outmaneuver and remains calm.

Satoru then tells the enemy that he knows that he can only create up to five copies of him at a time. Interestingly, the technique allows the user to choose which is the main body at any given time. But despite that, Satoru tells the enemy that he is really weak. He then manages to spot the main body and without using any techniques manages to knock him out. But just the very next moment, Riko gets a message on her phone in which it’s quite obvious that she has been kidnapped.

