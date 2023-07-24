Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season’ or ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 episode 3 titled ‘Hidden Inventory 3,’ Satrou and his friends rescue Kuroi from the Star Religious Group Q after she gets unexpectedly kidnapped by them. Although Getou feels that they should return to Tokyo immediately, Gojo decides that everyone should stay longer in Okinawa because there are fewer cured users there. When the time is right, they finally return to Jujutsu High not expecting what is about to happen. It turns out that Fushigurou has somehow managed to infiltrate the school and is about to unleash a devastating attack on Gojo and his friends. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season’ or ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 Episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

After Kuroi’s unexpected kidnapping, Satoru and his friends analyze the whole situation to try and understand what the kidnappers are potentially trying to do. It turns out that Kuroi had been very selfless and when things were getting dangerous, she did not care for herself and had asked Getou to get to Riko’s side.

Luckily, Satoru and his friends manage to easily deal with the Star Religious Group Q and free Kuroi before anything happens to her. Kuroi is regretful and apologizes profusely for getting herself into trouble. The group feels that they have done a good job of tackling the threat and relaxing on the beach briefly. But it is still strange to Getou that the group chose Okinawa for the entire operation.

Since there are other first-years from Jujutsu High there, Satoru feels confident enough to goof around with Riko. Although Getou thinks that they should return to Tokyo, Satoru interestingly points out that they are much safer in Okinawa since there are fewer curse users in the region. The group spends some time traveling to the city of Okinawa and having a lot of fun. Later when they return to Jujutsu High and enter the school’s barrier, it appears that the mission is finally successful. But this turns out to be a huge mistake.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 Ending: Is Satoru Dead? What Happens to Riko?

Shortly after arriving at Jujutsu High, Satoru feels that the mission is finally over and lets his guard down. After entering the barrier, he deactivates his cursed technique, which turns out to be a huge mistake. Out of nowhere, Toji shows up right in front of Satoru and before he could react, Gojo gets stabbed. Luckily, his injuries are not fatal initially. But Fushiguro is not done yet, he uses a cursed tool named the Inverted Spear of Heaven and manages to defeat Satoru.

Getou uses his chance to lead everyone to the Tengen’s territory. As they get closer, Kuroi realizes that it is finally time to say goodbye to her friend. The two share a brief moment before parting ways. Interestingly, just when Getou could have handed Riko over to Tengen, he gives her detailed instructions and reassures her that she will be safe under their protection until the assimilation concludes. But he also gives her the option to return to Kuroi and forgo the merger.

Naturally, Riko is moved by the overwhelming emotions and decides that she wants to stay much longer with his new friends and live her own life. Sadly, this turns out to be just an unfulfilled desire as she gets shot in the head by Toji Fushiguro. Riko dies on the spot. Interestingly, Toji boasts about killing Satoru as well, which shocks Getou. The episode ends without any clear answer about Gojo’s well-being. In Gege Akatsumi’s manga series, the story is covered in the fifth arc titled Gojo’s Past Arc.

It is revealed in the manga that Fushigurou managed to infiltrate the Jujutsu High and remained undetected because of the fact that he does not have any cursed energy. Furthermore, he gains superhuman fighting abilities due to his heavenly restriction. Although Toji has claimed to have killed Satoru and he wasn’t lying from his perspective, he will soon be confronted by Satoru, who has managed to heal all his wounds using the reverse cursed technique.

