Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season’ or ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 episode 5 titled ‘Premature Death,’ Getou struggles with his life’s philosophy as he tries to make sense of everything he has done in the name of peace and greater good, so far in his life. When he meets Yuki, Getou learns that she wants to completely eradicate the problem of cursed spirits. That’s when he comes to the conclusion that killing all non-sorcerers can achieve the same goal. This turns out to be turning point in his life as he decides to make a radical change that no one sees coming. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season’ or ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 Episode 5. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

A year after the death of Fushiguro, Satoru casually hangs out with Getou and Shoko to show off his impressive jujutsu technique. Getou obviously has a huge respect and admiration for his friend and praises him for handling most missions along- something that he has been doing as well in the recent past. However, Getou is struggling internally as he tries to make sense of his present philosophy and life choices.

Getou does not appear to like what he has been doing all this time but now even the consolation that he was doing if all for the greater good is slipping away. He meets Haibara the following day and learns that he is going on a solo mission to a place far away. That’s when Yuki interrupts the conversation between the two.

Getou learns that Yuki has been abdicating her responsibilities as a jujutsu sorcerer lately. But she then confesses that she believes that the jujutsu sorcerers has only been dealing with the symptoms and she wants to solve the problem of cursed spirits completely. Yuki believes that there are only two ways to tackle the problem, either to teach all humans to control cursed energy or to eliminate the cursed energy completely.

She preferred the latter and wanted to study Fushiguro for the same reason, but he refuses to let her do so. This conversation led Getou to argue tht killing all non-sorcerers could also help Yuki achieve the same goal. Although she agrees, Yuki knows that such a plan is too cruel to be pratical. But little does she know that she has unknowingly given Getou a new life purpose and he is about to change in unthinkable ways. Learning that Haibara died on the mission just gives him the extra push he needed.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 Ending: Does Getou Turn Against Non-Sorcerers? What Are His Long-Term Plans?

Just when Getou is having an existential crisis and is seriously questioning his life’s work and the philosophy that has guided it, he is assigned a new solo mission. He arrives at a village of non-sorcerers where he is supposed to take matters regarding two girls into his hands and makes things right. Instead of doing the expected, the jujutsu sorcerer turns his back on his lifelong desire to protect life and respect its sanctity and goes on a blood-thirsty rampage. He kills all the non-sorcerers without showing a single shred of remorse.

When the matter comes to light, it is reported that he even took the life of his own parents. He is given a death sentence for his crimes but remains at large for the time being. Satoru learns about the shocking news from Masamichi, but he refuses to believe that his partner-in-crime could do something so horrible. But all of his hope seems pointless after Getou accepts all the charges levied against him when he is confronted by Shoko in Shinjuku. Getou is quite clear now that he wants to eliminate all non-sorcerers from the world so that jujutsu sorcerers can live more peacefully.

When Satoru learns about his whereabouts, he confronts his friend and tries to learn the truth for himself. Gojo refuses to believe that Getou’s current plans are feasible and even tells him that. However, Getou feels that Satoru is looking down on him as he believes that Gojo is someone who has the powers to achieve exactly what he has set out to do. Getou is inflexible and refuses to give up his plans to eliminate non-sorcerers from the world. He asks Satoru to kill him if he wants but Gojo could not muster the courage to even stop his old friend.

Later, Masamichi talks to Satoru about the incident but it appears that Gojo has allowed his emotions to override his decision-making and got too overwhelmed to make any decision. Elsewhere, Getou occupies the Star Religious Group headquarters and threatens its members to accept him as his new leader. This marks the beginning of his quest to shape the organization as he wants. Getou intends to use the headquarters as a means to get as much money and collect as many curses as he can. Around the same time, Satoru meets a young Megumi and manages to gain his trust.

