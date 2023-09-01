Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

In Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season’ or ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 Episode 6 titled ‘It’s Like That,’ Kugisaki meets Itadori’s classmate Ozawa, who appears to have a romantic interest in him. Meanwhile, Todo and Nishimiya give five recommendations for first-grade sorcerers’ rank promotion to Jujutsu High’s principal. Later, Itadori is tasked to join others in search of the informant who has been leaking inside information about his school. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season’ or ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 Episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

In the present day, Itadori, Megumi, and Kugisaki roam the city. As they talk about their plans, the trio appears to have nothing in common and decide to go their own ways. Sometime later that day, Kugisaki is approached by a girl, who turns out to be Itadori’s classmate, Ozawa. When she shows her photo with Yuuji, Kugisaki struggles to believe that the person in front of him is the same as in the picture.

It turns out that Ozawa has a romantic interest in Itadori, so she needs Kugisaki’s help. Since she is unsure if her colleague is single, she calls Megumi, who in turn argues that Itadori does not appear to be dating anyone. Kugisaki immediately calls Itadori after this discussion and he appears soon afterwards. To her surprise, Itadori manages to recognize Ozawa despite her surprising transformation. It turns out that he has always been kind to her in school while other students have been bullying her.

Elsewhere, Kyoto Jujutsu High’s principal Gakuganji meets Nishimiya and Todo, who recommend Megumin, Kugisaki, Yuji, Maki Zenin, and Panda’s name to become the first-grade sorcerers. These people now have to go out on a mission with an active first-grade sorcerer following which they will become semi-first-grade sorcerers. Later they will given more missions which will ultimately decide their promotion. Todo is looking forward to working with Yuji, but his hopes fall apart when he learns that he cannot work with someone whose name he has recommended for the first-grade sorcerers’ rank.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 Ending: Who is Jujutsu High’s Mole? Does Mahito Fulfill His Pact? Does Kokicho Get Healed?

There has been a suspicion that someone at Kyoto Jujutsu High has been giving inside information to the enemies. After a thorough investigation, all clues point toward Kokicho’s direction who has been attending the academy with Ultimate Mechamaru as his proxy so far. Therefore, Utahime Lori, Itadori, and others arrive at his supposed hideout to confront him about the same. But when they eventually get there, they learn that Kokichi is not there. This gives further credibility to the theory that he is actually the Jujutsu High mole that Lori has been looking for.

In the meantime, Mahito and Geto arrive at an undisclosed location where they meet Kokichi. It turns out that Kokicho has been giving them inside information about Jujutsu High in the past on the condition that no students at Kyoto will be harmed. Since this pact was violated, Kokicho feels cheated but Mahito pins all the blame on Hanami instead. Since they have made a Binding Vow, Geto does not feel that it would be a good idea for Mahito to not follow along with his promise.

Therefore, Mahito keeps his word and heals Kokicho. Now that he can stand on his own, the two know very well that it’s time for them to fight. Kokicho tries to use all the Mechamarus for an attack directed at Mahito, while Getou watches everything from a distance. Mahito easily manages to beat up all the foot soldiers he encounters and the fight appears one-sided at first. But it turns out that Kokicho has been just distracting his enemies as he appears to escape.

Mahito is not impressed as he was expecting a real fight with Kokicho. All of a sudden, the ground under his feet cracks and he is launched very high into the air. It turns out that Kokicho has just used the distraction to get into Mechamaru Mode: Absolute, to put Mahito at a disadvantage. But the enemy is still quite confident of the victory. Kokicho also knows that Getou’s presence puts him in danger, so he must find ways to deal with the two alone.

