Is Jules Non-Binary? Who Plays Them in Off Campus?

Prime Video’s ‘Off Campus’ follows the complicated lives of the students of Briar University. The main focus is on the budding romance between Hannah and Garrett. Having been worlds apart so far, they are brought together by a mutually beneficial deal where they have to fake a relationship. For the plan to work, the relationship must feel real to everyone else around them. Their benchmark is Jules, Garrett’s friend, Logan’s sister. If Jules is convinced that their relationship is real, then so will the rest of the college. Slowly, as we get to know more about Hannah and Garrett’s personal lives, more details about Jules also come to light. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Julia Sarah Stone Brings Out Jules’ Multidimensional Nature

Julia Sarah Stone plays Jules in ‘Off Campus.’ In the show, the character is non-binary. However, the actress has not specifically talked about her gender identity so far. What makes Jules’ character more interesting is that they are original to the TV show. According to the ‘Off Campus’ books by Elle Kennedy, on which the TV show is based, John Logan has brothers. The show decided to change things up by giving him a sister, which works rather well when it comes to presenting their complicated family situation. The two of them are very close to each other, especially having survived a difficult childhood under their mother, who struggles with addiction and is currently in rehab.

While Jules is more sympathetic towards their mother, Logan only keeps in touch with her because of his love for his sister. For the role, Julia Sarah Stone transforms herself, slipping into the complexities of the character to make Jules stand out in an ensemble cast. The actress found her love for acting while taking a theatre class. The Vancouver native started becoming familiar with stage acting at the age of six, and by eleven, she was auditioning for movies and TV shows. She got her first role in a movie called ‘The Year Dolly Parton Was My Mom,’ and hasn’t looked back since. One of her most notable roles so far includes ‘Weirdos,’ which was nominated for the Canadian Screen Award.

In 2020, she starred in an indie thriller called ‘Come True,’ for which she received a Best Lead Performance nomination at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards. Her additional film roles include the biopic named ‘Marlene,’ the 2023 film ‘Before the World Set on Fire,’ and the psychological thriller ‘Allure,’ in which she starred alongside Evan Rachel Wood. She has also worked in several TV shows, like ‘When the Streetlights Go On,’ ‘Emily Owens, M.D,’ ‘The Killing,’ and ‘Falling Skies,’ to name a few. With ‘Off Campus,’ she continues her streak of playing strong, complex characters who are much more than meets the eye.

Read More: Where is Prime Video’s Off Campus Filmed?