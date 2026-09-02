Julia Cili: Where is the MasterChef Contestant Now?

Season 16 of Fox’s ‘MasterChef: Global Gauntlet’ takes the challenge to another level, as 20 home cooks representing Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas battled through a World Cup-inspired competition. Julia Cili joined the competition on the first day of auditions as a proud representative of Italy, representing the European territory. As the contest intensified, she repeatedly demonstrated her culinary instincts and creativity, establishing herself as a formidable contender. Ultimately, Julia made her way through the increasingly demanding challenges to become a semifinalist.

Julia Cili Was Sadly Eliminated in the Second Round of the Semifinal

Julia Cili’s journey in the competition began with a personal mission. Although she is from Miami, Florida, she proudly represented Europe, drawing inspiration from her Italian roots. She was also inspired by her grandmother, Veronica Cili, who had previously competed in season 6 of the show. For her auditions, Julia prepared a dish she called “Holy Cannoli Trinity.” Although the judges were not satisfied with the dish’s presentation, they were impressed with its flavors, execution, and other components on the plate. Ultimately, the dish earned Julia a resounding “yes” from all three judges, helping her secure her place in the competition.

As the season progressed, Julia felt the mounting pressure, but she didn’t let it slow her down. She consistently showcased her culinary abilities, even earning the top dish and the Immunity Pin after a challenge. Although she faced the possibility of elimination along the way, she managed to survive and continue her journey. Everything came to a head in the first round of the Semifinal, when the judges described her plating as messy, but the incredible flavors impressed them, paving the way for her to advance to the second round. Unfortunately, Julia’s next dish contained an undercooked protein, which led to her elimination from the show and ended her dream of becoming the next MasterChef winner.

Julia Efficiently Balances Her Cannoli Business and Role as a Financial Analyst

Before participating in the competition, Julia had already begun carving out a unique career path, juggling her ambitions in the corporate world with her growing passion for food. After graduating from high school, she enrolled at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in August 2020 to pursue a degree in Accounting and Business Management. During Julia’s time there, she showcased her athletic abilities as a member of the university’s women’s soccer team before graduating in May 2023. After completing her studies, she began her professional trajectory in June 2024, joining the Miami Marlins as a Financial Analyst at LoanDepot Park.

In her role as a Financial Analyst, Julia diligently honed her financial planning and analysis skills before leaving the organization in September 2025. She then transitioned into the position of FP&A Analyst at Unrivaled Sports, where she continues to thrive to this day. In the meantime, Julia’s passion for cooking and her love for cannoli inspired her to travel to Sicily, where she explored different flavors of the dish. She revealed on the show that she eventually began experimenting and developed her own cannoli flavors. That passion also helped her to launch her small business, Sicili’s Treats, sometime around March 2025. On the show, Julia shared that she is operating the venture from her mother’s kitchen.

Through Sicili’s Treats, Julia delivers handmade cannoli to her customers, right at their doorsteps. The venture’s official website features products such as Classic Cannoli Box, Cannoli Party Box, and Cannoli Tower, with multiple flavors and prices ranging from $60 to $500. Alongside that, she has gradually expanded her online presence, gaining over 2.3K followers on Instagram. Julia also maintains a ShopMy account, giving her followers a glimpse into her favorite kitchen products. On July 12, 2026, she collaborated with fellow competitor Shompa Kabir-Furqan on a cookie pop-up. The collaboration also represented their individual expertise in making cannoli and cookies.

Julia’s Life Revolves Around Her Faith, Family, and Close Friends

Away from her professional life, she devotes herself to her faith. It appears that she draws strength from her faith, allowing it to guide her through life’s challenges and milestones. Apart from that, her family remains an important part of her journey. She maintains a special bond with her supportive parents and her beloved brother, Jacob Cili. Julia’s relationship with her brother was further highlighted when she shared a video of him on Instagram. In that video, she let him design the dough she planned to bake, as he is an artist.

Beyond that, Julia shares an incredible connection with her grandmother, Veronica Cili. She inspired her granddaughter to follow in her footsteps and pursue her passion for cooking. When Julia was eliminated, the contestant shared during her exit interview that she had participated for her grandmother. In her free time, the competitor enjoys traveling to Italy and walking through the beautiful streets of their historic cities, exploring the country’s beauty and rich history. Julia has also formed a strong friendship with her former competitors from the show. However, she has chosen to keep other aspects of her personal life out of prying eyes.

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