Juliet Mayhew’s Net Worth: How Rich is The Real Housewives of London Star?

Although Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of London’ star Juliet Mayhew is often described as Little Miss Sunshine by her loved ones owing to her bubbliness, she is also a force of nature. Whether it be her career, her family, or her reputation, she is a fierce protector of it all – she will admittedly never stay silent against what she believes to be toxic and wrong. Therefore, she often ends up being involved in drama even though she has no interest in it because all she has ever wanted to do is work hard, maintain her home, and care for her kids.

How Did Juliet Mayhew Earn Her Money?

Juliet Mayhew was born in 1977 into a loving family in Queensland, Australia, from whom she learned the significance of determination, morality, and perseverance at an early age. According to her own accounts, both her parents were professionals in the global medical industry and human rights activists, so she started following in their footsteps from age 6. That’s when she reportedly began helping her parents with their various endeavors across the globe, including helping war survivors in Burma, street children in Bangkok, and others.

While Juliet was sincerely dedicating time to major philanthropic endeavors as a child, she was also focusing on her individual passion for all forms of the creative arts. She had a true affinity for acting, dancing, painting, singing, and writing, which matched her natural talent so well that she soon secured a scholarship to a boarding school in England. She thus relocated halfway across the world at the tender age of 12, following which she embraced the new land as her home — she still resides there, splitting her time between Cornwall and London.

Juliet has admittedly dabbled in various industries throughout her professional career, ranging from fitness pageants to international exports to national businesses, and more. It was in 2005 that she was reportedly nominated for Young Designer of the Year after her luxury leather goods brand, Deusvirtu, really took off, with factories in Rama and Bangkok. Every piece of exotic material she used was sourced from Australia, Italy, and South Africa, then molded into unique designs and sold on the brand’s now-defunct website.

Juliet’s original leather creations were reportedly showcased worldwide, including at major brand stores and during fashion weeks. Things then took a turn for her in 2013, when she became a pageant queen, earning the title of Miss Galaxy Universe Newcomer for Europe after intense preparation. The proud Inchbald School of Design graduate subsequently evolved into an Interior Designer before establishing herself as the owner of Juliet Mayhew Carpets, specializing in bespoke bamboo silk and New Zealand lambswool carpets.

As if that’s not enough, Juliet is an event planner too. Whether it’s baby showers, birthdays, community occasions, corporate gatherings, or weddings, she is happy to take it all on to help create memorable experiences for her clients. Moreover, having recorded two studio albums as a solo artist with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, starred as the lead in various West End musicals, and worked as a television presenter/correspondent, she is an entertainer. In other words, she is an actress, dancer, and singer while also being a public personality whose television credits include ABC, Channel 4, BBC, Fox TV, Pinewood Studios, Portobello Pictures, and more.

Juliet Mayhew’s Net Worth

Since Juliet Mayhew has never shied away from any opportunity that came her way, it goes without saying that she has managed to accumulate significant wealth for herself over the years. Unfortunately, it’s hard to calculate her precise income over the years owing to the fact that the financial details of her professional and entrepreneurial endeavors are not publicly available. However, we can estimate that she has long been earning far more than the average English person, as she caters primarily to the exclusive luxury market. Her network, through her humanitarian and philanthropic work, arguably also plays a big role in this, enabling her to spread her wings.

We should also mention that Juliet is currently working to make a name for herself as an entertainment writer by penning a new show, all the while continuing to manage everything else. She is even focusing on expanding her lifestyle brand called Domestic Goddess, serving as the Executive Director of a family-run foundation that helps those in need, and doing everything in her power to fight human trafficking. For the latter, she has established Go-CoCo, with the aim of creating jobs for women rescued from trafficking. Taking all these aspects into account, along with her assets, like her 10-bedroom luxury home in London, her global real estate portfolio, her jewelry collection, etc., her investments, her returns, and her expenses as the wife of a hedge fund manager as well as a mother of two, we estimate her net worth to be in the range of $20 million.

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