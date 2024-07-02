Junelle Bromfield: Where is Noah Lyles’ Girlfriend Now?

While it’s true Junelle Bromfield has often only been referred to as Noah Lyles’ girlfriend in the media, the truth is she is so much more – she is also a proud two-time Olympian. We did not get to see much of this Jamaican sprinter’s journey in Netflix’s ‘Sprint: The World’s Fastest Humans,’ yet the original did indicate she is just as devoted to the sport as her partner. And we mean it in two ways – she values her bond with Noah as much as she values sprinting, and the devotion they share towards the sport is equal to two – they both want to see it in the mainstream.

Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles Fell in Love After Friendship

Junelle and Noah were both merely starting out in their track careers when the former slid into his DMs back in 2017, only for one thing to lead to another despite them being worlds apart. “We start chit-chatting a little bit, and I’m very defensive, you know, as I am young on the scene and thinking I just broke the 300m Indoor World record, so I can’t just be giving away my number to nobody,” Lyle once admitted during the ‘Fast Lane Lifestyle’ podcast. The fact that she’s a Jamaican competitor while he’s from the US also probably had a role to play, considering that anyone aware of this sport knows that these two nations have a long-standing rivalry.

Nevertheless, Junelle and Noah continued corresponding, per his accounts, following which “she hit me with the ‘you wanna play an iPhone game,’ and I am like well I messaged this girl for like a few weeks on social media, and I might as well give her my number. So, we started playing the game and four or five months have passed, and I dropped the ‘You know what I think I like you.'” Thus began their relationship, and they’ve both made it very clear that their priorities are the game they both so love and one another. In fact, they’ve even talked of settling down and building a family one day.

“When we just became friends, I told him that I liked him because of his brutal honesty, that’s what drew me to him,” Hunelle once said. “Because most of my friends are very blunt and honest and I like that about people because you don’t really have to search too deep to know who they are because it’s always going to come on first thing they speak, so that’s what I like about him.” To this, Noah later added, “Hearing stuff like that I was like, ‘oh my gosh I need this woman in my life. I already like you but that’s like a solidified answer of like okay, we’re gonna grow old together and it’s going to be forever…’ Hearing things like that I’m like ‘I want a woman like that to raise my kids.'”

Junelle Bromfield is a Truly Accomplished Sprinter

It was back when Junelle was merely attending St. Elizabeth Technical High School that she established herself as a runner, only to soon prove to be a prodigy with the times she was securing. Yet, she continued pursuing her studies side by side too, resulting in her now havng a law degree from the University of Technology-Lenginston too. We spicy side by side because she did not give up on her passion in any way, shape, or form; instead, she honed her skills to such an extent she’s now considered a specialist in the 400m races plus relay events.

This much is actually evident from the fact she clinched seven gold medals at the U20 Carifta Games between 2015 and 2017, won a bronze and silver at the U20 2016 World Championship, and has a bronze medal from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Most recently, though, on July 1, 2024, she qualified for the 400 m for the Paris 2024 Olympics – she clocked her personal best during prelims in Kingston at 50.74 seconds, followed by 51.24 during the qualifier. However, it was close considering she would’ve lost with fourth place if she were a mere .04+ seconds late – first was Nickisha Pryce at 50.1 seconds, followed by Stacey-Ann Williams at 50.56, her, and then Stephenie Ann McPherson with 51.28 seconds.

Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles Are Each Other’s Biggest Supports

With it being confirmed that both Junelle and Noah are going to the 2024 Paris Olympics, their goal is now to earn gold together for their respective nations. Devotion, experience, loyalty, and passion are what ultimately matter in any relationship or this sport, so the couple is glad they have someone who understands the requirements of not just their job but also related sacrifice, making them all the more glad to be together.

As for their unwavering support, a single look at their social media platforms makes it evident – when she posted, “CALL ME A 2x Olympian”, her boyfriend replied, “I’m soooooo proud of you. You worked so hard for this”. He’d also already tweeted, ‘THAT’S WHAT I’M TALKING ABOUT!!!!! @JunelleBromfield IS GOING TO THE OLYMPICS IN THE 400m!!!!” The fact that Junelle doesn’t mind being referred to as Noah’s girlfriend – as long as her individuality plus accomplishments are not diminished/forgotten – is also an indication of the love between them.

Read More: Shenel Francis: Where is Zharnel Hughes Girlfriend Now?