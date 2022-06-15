Justin Guarini Now: Where is American Idol’s Runner-Up Today?

Since ‘American Idol’ first aired in 2002, the singing competition has become a huge platform for aspiring singers to showcase their skills. As the competitors battle it out, the viewers have the option to vote for their favorites and keep them in the running. Season 1 of the reality series saw several names gain their fair share of fame. One of the most memorable singers from the first season is Justin Eldrin Bell, AKA Justin Guarini, who garnered an immense following with his heart-touching voice.

The singer amazed the audience throughout the season and reached the finals alongside Kelly Clarkson. Though Justin, unfortunately, did not win the competition, his popularity did not diminish in the slightest, and his fans are curious to know what Justin has been up to since his time on ‘American Idol’ and where he is now? Well, here are the answers to all those questions.

Justin Guarini’s Journey After American Idol

After his time on ‘American Idol,’ Justin Guarini signed with American Idol’s 19 Management and secured a record deal with RCA Records. His debut album, “Justin Guarini” was released in June 2003. The date coincided with the release of ‘From Justin to Kelly,’ a movie that centers around the top two finalists of season 1 of ‘American Idol.’ Justin was dropped from RCA Records in December of 2003. However, this was just the start of the singer’s career. Justin released his second album, titled “Stranger Things Have Happened,” in December 2005, with the help of his own production company, Justice Entertainment, Ltd.. The album was praised by many and reinvited jazz standards.

From 2007 to 2011, Justin acted as co-host for ‘Idol Wrap’ and ‘Idol Tonight.’ As a part of his duties, Justin also appeared on other TV Guide Network shows, hosted movie premiere specials, and even helped with on-air coverage of awards shows like the Grammy Awards and Emmy Awards. May 2008 saw the release of Justin’s acoustic EP ‘Revolve,’ which featured three different songs.

Justin had been offered to be a part of an original Broadway production in 2004, that to his performance in the pre-Broadway New York Stage and Film Powerhouse Theater workshop/presentation of the musical, Good Vibrations at Vassar College. However, the singer refused the offer at the time. He soon became a part of Broadway after his 2010 debut as Carlos in a musical adaptation of ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.’ His performance was praised by both critics and viewers. This marked the start of Justin’s long career on Broadway. He has also been a part of independent films like ‘Fast Girl’ and ‘The Unknown: Frankie The Squirrel.’

Moving on to Justin’s personal life, it turns out that the former reality star is married to Reina Capodici. The singer confirmed the engagement in February 2009. According to People magazine, the couple got married on September 26, 2009, at a private estate in his hometown, Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The happy pair welcomed their first child, William Neko Bell Guarini, on April 26, 2011. Their second child, Asher, arrived on February 25, 2013. Reina also has a daughter named Lola Pastore, who is 8 years older than Asher and quite doted upon by her mother and step-father, Justin.

Where is Justin Guarini Now?

As of writing, Justin seems to be thriving in his theatre career. The singer is an active part of the community and even takes time to teach other theatre/reality show aspirants how they can nail auditions. In order to impart said knowledge, Justin takes masterclasses to share what to expect and some tips and tricks. Apart from his enjoyable time as a theatre artist and mentor, Justin also acts as a host at live events. However, his most exciting recent role seems to be his part in the Dr. Pepper commercials. Justin takes up the role of Lil’ Sweet, a superstar straight from the 80s, who encourages everyone to you deserve the sweet goodness. If the catchy musical advertisement has caught your eyes or ears, you know exactly who to thank for the same!

Justin’s personal life also seems to be going swimmingly well. He often posts on social media sharing his happy moment with family and friends, especially his two sons. His step-daughter, Lola, is in high school and will most probably graduate in 2023. We wish the singer all the best in his life and hope that he and his family have a happy and healthy future.

