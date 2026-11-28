In Oxygen’s ‘Catfish Murders: Chain of Betrayal,’ the primary focus is on the horrific 2006 killing of a Marine Corporal named Justin Huff. When the news of his passing broke out, grief took over his family and friends. As the authorities investigated the tragedy, they uncovered a web of lies, deceit, and false allegations surrounding the case. The detectives ultimately linked an unlikely stranger to the killing. The documentary discusses the details of the homicide and the investigation that ensued, with the help of interviews with Justin’s loved ones and the officials who helped solve the case.

Justin Huff Was Found Dead Days After His Sudden Disappearance

Born on May 5, 1982, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Justin Lee Huff was the beloved son of Blaine and Theresa Huff, who raised him alongside his two sisters, Kelly Adamson and Erin Huff. Soon after graduating from Carmel High School in 2001, Justin began serving his country by enlisting in the US Marine Corps. He served two tours in Iraq and became a decorated Marine Corporal. In March 2005, he crossed paths with the love of his life, Rebecca, at a barbecue. After dating for a few months, they tied the knot in August of the same year. At the time, he was assigned to the Brigade Service Support Group 1, First Marine Logistics Group, Marine Expeditionary Force, which is based at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, California.

He was also a student at the Navy and Marine Corps Intelligence Training Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. In January 2006, Justin and Rebecca were soon-to-be parents, with the latter being three months pregnant. The couple had a lot to look forward to, but fate had other plans. On January 2, 2006, 23-year-old Justin failed to show up for a roll call at the Dam Neck Annex of Oceana Naval Air Station in Virginia Beach, raising concerns amongst his friends and coworkers. 11 days later, on January 13, 2006, the Corporal’s remains were found in a wooded area of Currituck County, North Carolina, near the Virginia-North Carolina border. Although the manner of death was determined to be homicide, the authorities didn’t release details surrounding the cause of his death.

Justin Huff Was Killed by a Stranger Over an Alleged Rape

The NCIS led Justin Huff’s homicide investigation and reviewed the security footage of the night before he vanished. They spotted him leaving his dorm room in the middle of the night. Within hours, the investigators learned that Justin had gone out to meet with someone posing as an NCIS agent to talk about a sexual assault. That fake NCIS agent was identified as a Navy Intelligence specialist named Cooper Jackson, who immediately became the primary suspect in the case. As they dug deeper into him, the detectives learned that the suspect also attended the Navy and Marine Corps Intelligence Training Center.

On January 12, 2006, during his interview, Cooper confessed to killing Justin and led the authorities to his remains the next morning. According to investigative reports, Cooper was romantically involved with a woman named Samantha, despite never having met her in person. They communicated by phone, text, and email, with Samantha sharing intimate pictures with him. It is alleged that she never followed through with plans to meet him, so he traced her phone number to an Outer Banks apartment. When he called her on the phone, she allegedly told him that it was a friend’s house.

Things took a turn when Samantha claimed that she had consensual sex at a party on December 28, 2005. While talking to him, she alleged that she had actually been raped by Marines at the party. It led Cooper to believe that Justin was one of the Marines involved in the alleged rape, despite not personally knowing him, and to kill him. Thus, Cooper was charged with murder, kidnapping, impersonating an officer from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and obstruction of justice in connection with Justin Huff’s homicide.

Cooper Jackson is Serving His Sentence at a Louisiana Prison

During Cooper Jackson’s court-martial on October 23, 2006, Samantha, who was actually a hotel clerk named Ashley Elrod, took the stand and testified that she spoke with the defendant by phone and via text message. She also admitted to lying to him about being raped by a Marine. In her testimony, Ashley claimed that she “might have” also told Cooper that the Marine’s name was Huff or Huffman. Cooper also took the stand and gave a detailed confession to the Navy judge. He admitted to posing as an NCIS agent to lure Justin Huff to North Carolina to confront him about the alleged rape. Cooper confessed that he then slit Justin’s throat and buried his remains.

“I’d broken several laws, and I had a missing Marine with me. Quite frankly, I was scared of the consequences … of being caught, more so than I was of the consequences of taking his life,” he added. In the end, he pleaded guilty to premeditated murder, kidnapping, impersonating a Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent (NCIS), and obstruction of justice. The convict also apologized to Justin’s family and the Marine Corps, stating, “There were signs along the way, signs that told me I was being deceived, that I was being too pig-headed to pay enough attention.”

He added, “Then there were coincidences that seemed to verify Samantha’s story, and I believed in those coincidences because I wanted to believe in Samantha. We would be better off today had I used better judgment. Corporal Huff would be alive, his family much happier and not filled with this misery that I’ve instilled in them. Corporal Huff’s wife, she would never have lost her hope. And her child—his child—would have lived a life that would include his father’s love.” On October 27, 2006, Cooper was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Currently, he is incarcerated at the United States Penitentiary, Pollock, in Grant Parish, Louisiana.

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