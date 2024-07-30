Justin Lytton: Where is Jason Lytton’s Brother Now?

In September 2021, Ashley Lytton discovered a stack of child sexual abuse material on her husband Jason Lytton’s laptop, which horrified her and turned her world upside down. Unsure of what to do, she contacted Justin Lytton, Jason’s close brother. However, the responses she received from Justin did not provide clarity and only added to Ashley’s confusion. In Hulu’s second season of ‘Betrayal: A Father’s Secret,’ Ashley discusses Justin and his involvement in the events that have unfolded since that fateful evening.

Ashley Lytton Alleged That Justin Did Not Help Her

As Jason Lytton’s elder brother, Justin Lytton had always been close to his family. Jason’s wife, Ashley Lytton, admired Justin and often sought his advice. When Jason was struggling with ADHD and severe depression, Justin encouraged her to be patient, which alleviated many of her uncertainties. Therefore, on the evening of September 29, 2021, when Ashley discovered incriminating pictures on Jason’s phone, she called her stepmother, and they agreed that Justin would be the best person to talk to.

They called Justin to look at the pictures, and Ashley alleged that after seeing just the first few images, Justin recoiled and asked her to put them away. He suggested that the pictures might be of adults and that she was overthinking the situation, advising her to talk to Jason instead. This response did not sit well with her, leading her to report her husband to the police. During the ensuing legal battle, Justin kept his distance and did not get too involved. Despite the evidence against Jason, Ashley expected some support from Justin but soon realized he would side with his brother rather than the victims.

Justin Lytton’s Brother Has Been Staying With Him

In August 2023, when Jason Lytton was paroled and placed on probation for 14 months, Justin took him in. The two brothers now live in Herriman, Utah, close to Riverton, Utah, where Ashley and her children live. Throughout this period, Justin has stood by his brother, providing him with support and a place to stay. He has significantly reduced contact with Ashley and her family, making it clear that the ongoing disturbances between his brother and Ashley do not directly involve him. Justin has also tried to stay out of the public eye, choosing not to appear publicly since the incident. This decision to keep a low profile has been consistent as he tries to distance himself from the situation.

Justin Lytton is Working with Utah Police Even Today

Justin Lytton has been dedicated to law enforcement for over two decades, primarily in Utah. In 2005, he joined the Utah Department of Corrections as a Police Officer, a role he held until April 2017. During his tenure, his responsibilities would have included overseeing inmates’ custody, security, and rehabilitation, ensuring safety and order within correctional facilities, and possibly working on rehabilitation programs and inmate transport.

After his time with the Department of Corrections, Justin transitioned to the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake City, where he continues to serve as an officer. He is highly respected in his community for his dedicated service and has proven to be a significant asset to the department. In May 2023, Justin’s commitment and bravery were recognized when he was named Officer of the Month for his heroic actions in saving a juvenile from potential self-harm.

Justin Lytton is Also a Small Business Owner

His academic background includes studying law enforcement at Salt Lake Community College from 2004 to 2005, equipping him with the foundational knowledge and skills necessary for his career in law enforcement. In addition to his police work, he is also a small business owner. He launched Lytton Custom Holsters, an online business through which he sells high-quality, custom-made holsters for firearms. His entrepreneurial spirit and attention to detail in crafting these products reflect his varied interests and ability to manage multiple pursuits effectively. Justin’s combination of professional dedication, community service, and entrepreneurial ventures paints a picture of a multifaceted individual who thrives on keeping life dynamic and engaging.

