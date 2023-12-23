Justin and Tyler: Where Are The Millionaire Matchmaker Cast Members Now?

Patti Stanger’s Beverly Hills dating service, Millionaire’s Club, plays host to the reality television series ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker.’ The series follows Patti, as she and her crew of expert matchmakers get together to find some of the most eligible and wealthy singles their perfect matches. While they play host to various clients of all ages, season 3 brought two young guys with contrasting personalities on the quest for true love. While one happens to be Tyler Barnett, a budding millionaire entrepreneur, the other is Justin Shenkarow, an actor.

Tyler and Justin come to Patti as her newest clients, hoping she can set them up with some potential partners. Both look to prove why they are better than the other and show everyone what sets them apart, setting up a fun and friendly contest. However, that’s a story from long ago. Where are Tyler and Justin now?

Justin And Tyler Showcased their Distinct Personalities on the Show

Tyler and Justin came to ask for Patti’s assistance in Season 3. Both belonged to two different fields and had distinct takes on themselves about love and women. While 25-year-old entrepreneur Tyler with a successful Beverly Hills Public Relations Agency, was extremely aggressive with his career, he was highly timid when it came to love. On the other hand, 28-year-old Justin, who is best known for essaying the role of Matthew Brock on ‘Picket Fences’ had a stubborn demeanor responsible for him not making headway with the ladies.

With two clients being poles apart, Patti had her hands full. For Tyler, she focused on teaching him the ways of trying to click with the perfect woman. She wanted to ensure that his women saw him for who he was and not just as a workaholic, as he spent most of his time being. To ensure that women saw Tyler for his compassion and soft-spoken nature, she worked with him accordingly.

In the case of Justin, Patti had to deal with a different type of problem. For a man who has always considered himself to be perfect and the best, Patti had to get him out of that headspace first. Having tasted success in Hollywood at a very young age, he wanted all for himself and lacked the knowledge of what a woman might want. After having a heated confrontation in their first encounter, Patti decided to get Justin to look beyond his comfort zone to see the difference between reality and his perception.

Justin And Tyler Are Doing Well In Their Respective Lives Today

After their time on ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker,’ both Tyler and Justin moved on in life, back to the world they’re most familiar with. While Tyler continued to flourish with Tyler Barnett PR, his Los Angeles-based public relations and marketing firm, Justin resumed his acting work, also providing voiceovers in iconic animated films like ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,’ ‘Bad President,’ ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ and ‘Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas’ and continues to do so.

Los Angeles-based 40-year-old Tyler Barnett, while doing quite well in the professional sphere, also did quite well for himself on the personal front. The stylish PR guy got married to Jenna Barnett on April 07, 2014. The couple has two adorable daughters, named Lucy and Nora, together. He is also a published author and has the credit of several books to his name. Other than that, Tyler spends most of his time focussing on his art, being an AI consultant, and enjoying time with his lovely family.

Meanwhile, 43-year-old Justin Shenkarow also went on to co-author a book with John Kraski, titled ‘The Future of Community’, that was published in 2023. Despite being a well-known actor in Los Angeles, he has preferred to keep a low profile. While his social media has pictures with his parents, particularly his mother, with whom he shares a close bond, he’s refrained from divulging much about his personal life otherwise.

Both Justin and Tyler have found happiness in their lives, doing what they love, along with the support of their families and near ones. Being their fans, we hope they continue to do well and reach even greater heights, irrespective of what they choose to do next.

