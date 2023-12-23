Omar and Nick: Where Are The Millionaire Matchmaker Entrepreneurs Now?

Bravo’s ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker’ is a reality television series that follows host Patti Stanger as she embarks on a daunting quest to get every eligible single a suitable partner. The owner of Millionaire’s Club in Beverly Hills and her team of extremely efficient matchmakers go against all odds and handle all sorts of outrageous requests of their clients to bring them their potential soulmates.

When best friends and business partners Omar Soliman and Nick Friedman, handsome young entrepreneurs, and owners of College Hunks Hauling Junk and College Hunks Moving, come to Patti for help, she gets to work right away. The duo appears in the third season of the series and has quite contrasting views and requirements about being in the dating pool, making up for a fun yet challenging experiment for Patti. It’s been a while since the season ended, and fans have been left wondering about the two best friends and where they are now. So, let’s find out.

Lifelong Best Friends Omar and Nick Tried Their Luck At Finding True Love on the Show

Founders of the renowned junk removal company College Hunks Hauling Junk and College Hunks Moving, Omar, and Nick, the 20-something budding and successful businessmen, arrived on the show in the third season of ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker.’ The duo, despite being extremely good in their professional life, the friends had not managed to get as lucky with love. However, Nick had his reservations about the show and was skeptical of Patti’s abilities at matchmaking. But, unwilling to ditch his best friend, he chose to tag along and provide some moral support.

Omar, who wanted to find love, was paranoid when it came to women and believed that most just wanted to be with him for his money. While Patti assured him that not all the women available in her club were gold diggers, he had his doubts. To test whether Patti was being honest, he wanted to take his date out on a junk haul. Patti also had her eyes on Nick, and though he was reluctant to opt for the matchmaking services, she wanted to help him experience finding true love.

Despite Nick’s doubts about the show, he was quite happy to have been a part of it. In conversation with Bravo, the charming businessman shared, “As entrepreneurs, we are faced with difficult decisions on a daily basis. I decided to join Omar on the show, and I am glad that I did. Initially, I was skeptical of Patti’s abilities, and I tried to test her authority. I kept expecting her to tell me things that I didn’t want to hear, but it was in fact quite the opposite. She really did have a genuine interest in helping us find our ideal match.”

Omar and Nick Have Become Entrepreneurs of the Year, Twice!

The Tampa, Florida-based businessmen and owners of College Hunks Hauling Junk and College Hunks Moving post their stint of trying to find true love on ‘The Millionaire Matchmaker’ have gone back to focus on their entrepreneurial ventures. The two 40-something-year-olds appeared on the business reality series Shark Tank in 2009 to talk about College Foxes Packing Boxes, a sister concept. They have also appeared in quite a few other shows, such as ‘Blue Collar Millionaires,’ ‘The Pitch,’ and ‘Jobs That Don’t Suck.’

Being the co-owners of the USA’s largest junk-removal and moving offering also earned the two the coveted and prestigious honor of ‘2023 Entrepreneurs of the Year,’ a tag they’d earned in 2018 too from from Ernst and Young. Nick and Omar also find their names in Inc.’s ‘Top 30 Entrepreneurs in America under 30′ while their company finds rankings in Entrepreneur’s ‘Top 500 New Franchises,’ Inc.’s ‘500 Fastest Growing Companies,’ and is one of Franchise Magazine’s ‘Franchise 500.’ The duo is currently producers of the movie, ‘Bezos: The Beginning,’ with Nick also starring in it and together they have co-authored ‘Effortless Entrepreneur,’ with Daylle Deanna Schwartz.

While the duo has continued to scale to great heights professionally, they’ve done quite well personally, too. Omar is married and has two lovely kids, a boy named Chase, and a girl. He often shares snaps of his family on his social media account. Nick, married on October 13, 2013, to Jen Love, and the couple have four adorable kids together, three girls and a boy. Nick, too keeps his fans updated with snaps of his family and work. Omar and Nick seem to have found their happiness in both personal and professional spheres of life. It is truly heartwarming to see how they continue to climb the ladders of success in both cases. As fans, we continue to wish them nothing but the best in all their future initiatives.

