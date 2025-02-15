Justine Vanderschoot: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

In September 2003, Justine Vanderschoot from Auburn, California, went missing and never returned home. Initially, authorities suspected she had run away voluntarily, but after discovering that her car and personal belongings were left behind, they realized foul play was involved. Just over two weeks later, investigators located a burial site where her remains were found. CBS’ episode of ’48 Hours’ titled ‘Justine’s Voice’ delves into the details of the case and highlights how law enforcement solved the crime and ensured justice was served.

Justine Vanderschoot’s Car Was Found a Day After She Went Missing

On March 30, 1986, Don E. and Lynnette Vanderschoot Jr. welcomed their daughter, Justine Renee Vanderschoot, into their family. She spent the first ten years of her life in Napa, California, growing up alongside her sister, Christine. Justine was a bright, cheerful presence, lighting up every room she entered with her infectious energy and positivity. Her ability to empathize deeply with others made her a cherished friend to many. At the age of 10, her family relocated to Auburn, California, where she continued to spread her warmth and kindness.

Justine enrolled at Maidu High School and eagerly took on new activities that excited her. She was involved in cheerleading and occasionally played baseball and basketball. Her circle of friends continued to grow, and she became a vibrant and well-liked young woman. By September 2003, she was in a relationship with 17-year-old Daniel Bezemer, whom she had introduced to her parents. On the evening of September 1, 2003, the two of them had dinner at her house with her parents before heading out together. In the early morning hours of September 2, Justine’s mother woke up to find that she had not returned home. Her pickup truck was also missing from the driveway, and it sparked immediate concern. Worried, her mother began calling her friends to see if anyone had seen or heard from her.

No one had any idea where Justine was, and her family filed a police report. On September 3, authorities discovered her pickup truck abandoned at a park-and-ride lot nearby. Further investigation revealed that her personal belongings, including her purse and credit card, were still in her room, ruling out the possibility that she had run away voluntarily. On September 17, 2003, police located Justine’s remains buried in the wooded hills above Applegate, California. Her body had been covered in a tar-like substance. While the autopsy could not determine the exact cause of death, it was ruled a homicide. The presence of dirt in her lungs and esophagus suggested that she may have been buried alive after being strangled.

Justine Vanderschoot’s Killer Had an Accomplice Who Helped Him Commit the Crime

When Justine Vanderschoot was reported missing, the first person the police questioned was her boyfriend, Daniel Bezemer. On September 2, 2003, the latter called Justine’s mother to ask if she had heard from her. He claimed to have searched for her at school and the doctor’s office where she worked part-time. According to Daniel, he had dropped Justine off at home before returning to his own apartment, where his roommate, Brandon Fernandez, confirmed they had stayed the night. However, as the police interviewed her friends, a different picture began to emerge. Many of her friends claimed that her relationship with Daniel was strained and not going well. They described him as possessive and jealous, and they did not have a favorable opinion of him.

They also revealed that during spring break, she had traveled to Florida, where she met a Navy serviceman and had begun talking to him. These revelations heightened the police’s suspicions and prompted them to call Daniel and Brandon in for further questioning. As the interrogation intensified, officers asked the latter if he had ever seen a dead body before. Under pressure, he cracked and confessed that Daniel had discovered Justine was talking to another guy, which had made him extremely angry. He further admitted that he had helped his roommate tap into Justine’s phone and record some of her conversations. He revealed that Daniel had decided to “punish” her and even created a mixtape that was spliced with recordings of her calls.

Brandon confessed that they had lured Justine out of her house that night, after which Daniel strangled her. The two had already dug a grave days prior, where they ultimately buried her. He added that they poured a chemical solution over her body to accelerate decomposition before fleeing the scene and returning to their apartment. Daniel, on the other hand, claimed that Brandon orchestrated the entire plan. However, both were charged with the crime and received lengthy prison sentences. Despite multiple appeals, they have remained behind bars. In 2022, Justine’s family and friends organized a candlelight vigil in her honor, once again demonstrating the same solidarity and love they had shown when she first went missing.

Read More: Danny Bezemer: Where is the Killer Now?