K3 Shooting Band on Shark Tank: Improve Your Shooting Skills With Ease

Are you an avid fan of basketball and are finding ways to improve your training? Well, what if we told you that there is a simple yet effective training tool called K3 Shooting Band that allows you to improve your shots and make them more accurate? The founder of K3 Shooting Band took the stage on episode 21 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 15 to introduce and present the advantages of using it. After featuring on the show, it garnered a lot of attention from its target consumers, resulting in the rise of business for the brand.

K3 Shooting Band: Who Are They And What Do They Do?

If you want to excel in basketball, you must have precision when it comes to your jump shots. When Nicky Young realized this, she launched the K3 Shooting Band in September 2009. But before that, she had her own history with basketball while growing up. In her formative years, she used to play ball with her father, who was a professional basketball player who had played a season in the NBA wearing the New York Knicks jersey.

Since her father always used to outshoot her during games, Nicky wanted to improve her shooting and beat his father someday. From a very young age, people could find her playing on the basketball court for her school as well as her college. Once she graduated from Farmingdale State College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Media Studies, Nicky got the opportunity to play professional basketball in Ireland and tried out for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA, which did not turn out in her favor.

After reaching the professional stage of her basketball career as a player, Nicky turned to entrepreneurship as she was determined to help other talented players achieve their dreams by helping them improve. Fueled by her passion for the game, she soon went from being a professional player to an inventor. As a result, the idea for the K3 Shooting Band took birth in her innovative mind. Soon, the training device was carefully and precisely crafted to specifically target the index and middle finger while practicing the jump shots. The resistance that the shooting bands offer the players allows them to use the two fingers to give the basketball rotation and proper form and restrain the fingers against the ball.

Upon practicing the jump shots while wearing the K3 Shooting Band consistently, the player’s muscle memory is developed. So, when it is time to shoot some baskets during games without the band, you are bound to notice improvements in your shooting rotation and form, as well as a gradual increase in your shooting range. The usage of the K3 Shooting Band is very simple and straightforward; all you have to do is position the band around your index and middle finger as they are the fingers that give the basketball its rotation. Now that the band is positioned right on your crucial fingers, you only have to practice shooting the basketball and focus on developing muscle memory.

K3 Shooting Band Update: Where Are They Now?

K3 Shooting Band has made huge waves since featuring in ‘Shark Tank.’ Operating from Queens, New York City, the company has garnered the attention of many due to its unique product that is available in two sizes — for kids and adults. The feedback from its users has mostly been positive, with many praising its effectiveness in helping them improve their shooting skills and techniques. After being in business for about 15 years, K3 Shooting Band has finally cemented itself as a valuable training tool for basketball players trying to improve and perfect their shooting drills.

People interested in purchasing the resistance band and improving their ball game can purchase their K3 Shooting Band directly from the brand’s official website. Apart from that, it is also available on the shelf at Dick’s Sporting Goods and online at Walmart in the States as well as Canada. Both sizes are priced at $19.99.

