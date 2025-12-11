Kaeli Ware’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Dance Moms A New Era Choreographer?

Kaeli Ashton Ware is an undeniable force of nature in the world of dance, considering she has been an active part of it almost from the moment she took her very first steps as a toddler. The Hulu’s ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ star is actually the daughter of Project X Dance Company’s Artistic Director and Elite Coach Gloria “Glo” Hampton, so this art form is also in her blood. It thus comes as no surprise she eventually evolved into a professional dancer before returning to choreograph for her mother’s brand, making fans wonder more about her career trajectory.

How Did Kaeli Ware Earn Her Money?

Kaeli was admittedly just a young girl when she first developed a passion for dance, thanks to her mother almost always bringing her along to the lessons she taught at her own dance studio. According to records, Glo ran her own business for 15 years before moving forward to join Studio Bleu around 2009 as a way to expand, with her daughter by her side every step of the way. By this point, the latter had already been training for seven years – having begun at the tender age of two – so she was well aware of all genres, styles, and techniques, having been under the best instruction.

Kaeli’s first coach was her mother, but she then moved on to be directed by Troy Brown before legendary choreographer Arthur Mitchell came into the picture when she was merely seven. As per reports, the latter referred to her as “his rubberband” until he sadly passed away in 2018 because he was always so impressed by her movements and the way she carried herself. However, no one could have imagined that the then-competitive dancer would become the youngest ever to be accepted into the pre-professional division at the American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at the age of 9.

Kaeli subsequently continued to work hard, which landed her a guest spot in two seasons of ‘Dance Moms,’ a role in the national tour of Brothers of the Knight at age 13, and a traineeship at the Complexions Contemporary Ballet Company. She even became a regular on our television screens when she participated in ‘World of Dance’ seasons 1 and 2 (2017-2018) as well as ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ in season 16 (2019). As if that’s not enough, she soon even signed with Wilhelmina as a rising fashion/print model, meaning she juggled a serious professional ballet career with commercial work from a young age.

Kaeli had long established a name for herself as a dancer through her flexibility, stage presence, and perseverance, so she was also granted a scholarship to the Rock School for Dance Education. When she graduated in the early 2020s, the young woman was almost immediately hired by the highly prestigious, Utah-based touring ensemble Ballet West to kickstart her professional career. Sadly, though, owing to a broken bone in her right foot that hadn’t healed properly for a decade while continuing to cause her issues, she had to stop dancing in early 2024 and get surgery. Since then, she has had to relearn to walk, dance, and find her passion in the art form all over again. Now, she is back to doing so at a professional level while also choreographing/teaching youngsters at her mother’s Project X Dance Company.

Kaeli Ware’s Net Worth

Considering Kaeli has been dancing since she was just a toddler, it goes without saying that she has managed to build a great career for herself while also accumulating significant wealth. It’s unclear precisely how much she earned during her years in the competitive field, if anything at all; yet, we do know that her training and scholarships helped her advance. Then, her television appearances enabled her to establish a brand for herself, which resulted in her gaining ever more opportunities – such as her modeling stint, through which she likely made $30,000 per year. As for her time as a professional dancer and choreographer, the 2025 recipient of the Stephen “tWitch” Boss Legacy of Hope Award has potentially had an average income of $70,ooo per year. Therefore, taking into account all these aspects, along with her lifestyle, reputation as a public figure, and online standing, we believe her net worth to be close to $300,000.

Read More: Gina and Jing: Where is the Dance Mom Duo Now?