Kaguya-sama Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War’ or ‘Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunousen’ is a romantic comedy anime based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Aka Akasaka. The show follows Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, two of the most popular students at the renowned Shuchiin Academy. While the latter comes from a wealthy family, the former is an idealist who has worked hard to make it to one of the best schools in the town. The highly competitive duo are attracted to one another and end up falling in love despite their inherent competitive nature.

Although they are considered the perfect couple, Miyuki and Kaguya are reluctant to open up about their feelings as confessing love first is looked down upon. First released on January 12, 2022, the show is widely considered one of the best rom-com anime of all time. Like the previous installments, the latest season of the series has continued to draw critics’ approval and has been rated highly by viewers on most online platforms. After the premiere of the season 3 finale, fans must be eager to learn more about the renewal of the show. In case you are curious about the same, we have got you covered.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 4 Release Date

‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War’ season 3 or ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic’ released on April 9, 2022, and concluded a few weeks later on June 25, 2022. The third installment comprises twelve episodes, each with a runtime of about 23-25 minutes.

As far as the renewal of the show is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. Just after the release of the Season 3 finale, it was officially announced that a new production project is underway, and more details will be revealed in the near future. However, the announcement should not be seen as a renewal as it can also be a film or a new spin-off series. The latest installment has garnered excellent ratings on most online platforms, which is rare for a rom-com anime.

The show has regularly made it to Crunchyroll’s most popular shows for the Spring 2022 season. Previously the creators have been quick to renew the series, and new seasons have been released relatively quickly compared to other anime. The latest installment has covered up to 14 volumes of Aka Akasaka’s namesake manga series.

Currently, 26 manga volumes are in circulation, so there is enough source material for two or even three more installments. Looking at the aforementioned factors, it seems highly likely that the show will be renewed soon. Assuming things do pan out favorably, we can expect ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War’ season 4 will premiere sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 4 Plot: What It Can Be About?

In season 4, following their romantic kiss, Kaguya and Miyuki will struggle with romantic feelings for one another, which will overwhelm them. The titular protagonist will seriously consider Miyuki’s suggestion to apply for Standford. Meanwhile, she will also confess to Hayasaka about her kiss with the President. Unfortunately, she will complicate her love life by suggesting Kaguya take their relationship to the next level.

While Kaguya is dealing with tough decisions about her future with Miyuki, the President will also consider some choices that could make or break his romance. On the other hand, Ishigami’s hopes of romance with Tsubame will be rekindled by an unexpected incident.

