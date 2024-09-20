Where is Kaitlyn “Katie” Conley’s Family Now?

When Dr. Mary Yoder was poisoned to death in July 2015, the entire community was shaken to the core while the Yoder family and the investigators searched for the perpetrator. As the suspicion fell on Kaitlyn “Katie” Conley and she got convicted, her family stood by her and provided her strength to keep fighting for justice. Hulu’s ‘Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison.’ sheds light on the entire case and the investigation that ensued while showcasing the side of the convicted killer and her family, especially her sisters.

Kaitlyn “Katie” Conley’s Family Showed Their Unwavering Support For Her

Kaitlyn “Katie” Conley is one of Cathy and Vin Conley’s four daughters, the others being twins Sarah and Shannon and Siobhan Conley. Ever since Kaitlyn was suspected of killing Dr. Mary Yoder — the mother of her former boyfriend, Adam Yoder — her parents and her sisters have stood by her and supported her through the trials. After Kaitlyn, who claimed innocence, was convicted and sentenced for her crimes, Sarah, Shannon, and Siobhan started a campaign called “Free Kaitlyn Conley,” aimed at getting her conviction overturned.

Through the campaign, they asked the public to do their part by writing letters and showing their support for the convict. Sarah Conley told Syracuse, “We felt a lot of support from the community, and a lot of people were asking us what they could do. They don’t agree with the verdict, and they worry if this could happen to Katie, it could happen to anyone. This is a way they can help.” The three Conley sisters believed that the prosecution only focused on Kaitlyn and never dug deeper into other suspects. To this day, they are taking a stand for their sister and doing everything they can to get her released from prison.

Kaitlyn “Katie” Conley’s Parents Are Still a Significant Part of Their Daughter’s Lives

Seemingly residing somewhere in the State of New York, both Cathy and Vin Conley are majorly associated with the Free Kaitlyn Conley movement. The former Army Veteran, Vin, shows his support by donning the campaign’s t-shirt every once in a while, emphasizing the objective of it — Free Kaitlyn Conley. For Kaitlyn’s 30th birthday in April 2023, her parents visited her in the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, where she was being held, and celebrated the occasion with her. Every once in a while, they also reunite with their other daughters and stay involved in their lives.

Shannon Conley Enjoys Traveling to New Places With Her to-be Husband

The SUNY Polytechnic Institute graduate, Shannon Conley, has spent almost a decade as a Registered Nurse in different healthcare facilities. She started her nursing career at Bassett Healthcare Network, where she worked for nearly two years, from September 2015 to June 2017. She then completed a short stint of six months at Albany Medical Center before switching to St. Elizabeth Medical Center. There, Shannon has been employed since August 2018 and managed to build a name for herself. It seems that besides working as a Registered Nurse at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, she also serves as an Operating Room Nurse at Aya Healthcare. Residing in the Utica-Rome Area of New York, Shannon Conley is engaged to her longtime partner, Eli Terebey.

Together, they have been each other’s travel buddies for several years, having explored the ruins in Athens and the picturesque streets of Santorini in Greece and appreciated the historical and cultural sites of Rome, Italy. During their trip to the Republic of Island in September 2022, Eli popped the question on top of a cliff, and she said, “Yes!” Being a dog lover, she brought home a furry little friend in July 2023 and named him Gilbert. In April 2024, she celebrated Gilbert’s first birthday by treating him to his favorite cake and shopping for him. Recently, the engaged couple traveled to Tee Lake, Ontario, along with Gilbert, who didn’t seem to be in favor of leaving the island and going back home. Shannon Conley seemingly looks forward to getting married to the love of her life and exploring many more places with Eli.

Sarah Sears Balances Her Personal and Professional Life Effectively

Just like her twin sister, Sarah Sears also earned her Nursing degree from SUNY Polytechnic Institute in 2016. However, she also has an Associate’s degree from Saint Elizabeth College of Nursing. In September 2015, Sarah joined Shannon at Bassett Healthcare Network, serving as a Circulating Registered Nurse in the Operating Room. She parted ways with the company in August 2017 as she landed a job at Mohawk Valley Health System. From what we can tell, she has also been serving at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, along with her twin sister, for many years.

Married to Jake Sears since September 18, 2021, Sarah Sears is also a mother to Rowan Conley Sears, who was brought into the world on September 26, 2022. Apart from handling her duties as a Registered Nurse, she also ensures that her presence is prominent in the lives of her loved ones, including Jake and Sarah. Another integral member of the Sears family is their adorable and irreplaceable dog, Penny. On the side, she makes the most of her baking talent as she takes orders from various customers and bakes specialized/customized cakes and cupcakes for them. In this way, she keeps her sweet passion for baking alive and well-fed. As of today, she seemingly resides in Sauquoit, New York, and leads a fulfilling and happy life with her loved ones.

Siobhan Conley Has Made Commendable Progress in Her Medical Career

Following in the footsteps of her sister, Siobhan Conley also graduated from the SUNY Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor’s degree in Registered Nursing. Besides that, she also went to study at OHM BOCES, Saint Elizabeth College of Nursing, and the Auckland University of Technology. During her college days, she worked as a Paralegal Assistant at the Law Office of Richard G. Parker from 2013 to 2016. Before becoming an SCU Nurse at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, New York, she was employed as a Waitress at Ancora Restaurant. In October 2019, she switched to Milan Laser Hair Removal in Albany, New York.

Although she began working as a Registered Nurse there, Siobhan moved up the ranks, and today, she is a Regional Clinical Specialist at the company. It seems that the love for traveling and adventures is in the Conley blood as Siobhan, too, goes on frequent trips, indulging in fishing and other activities with her friends. Based out of Albany, New York, Siobhan supposedly leads a single life, focusing mainly on her career and future goals.

