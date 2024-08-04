Why is Kareem Killed in Mayor of Kingstown?

The third season finale of Paramount+’s crime drama series ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ concludes the arc of Captain Kareem Moore, the warden of Anchor Bay, where he looks after prisoners from various groups that are battling against one another for supremacy. Kareem’s position gets threatened when Bunny Washington takes revenge against the Aryan Brotherhood through a grenade explosion. Considering that the incident happened under the warden’s watch, he is asked to resign from his role. He deals with the predicament by facing a group of murderers who don’t hesitate to stab him to death. But why exactly does Kareem walk into his death? SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kareem’s Sacrifice

After the riots in the first season of the series, Kareem tries to rebuild his life. Despite the presence of Merle Callahan and the consequences of his visit, the warden attempts his best to do his job. Meanwhile, Bunny Washington exacts his vengeance on the Aryans by ordering an explosion in the yards of the establishment. Since the incident with multiple fatalities occurs when he is in charge, the authorities demand his resignation. Kareem is informed that he can save his job if he finds the person or people behind the incident, and surprisingly, he even does. While checking the CCTV footage of the day of the explosion, he sees Kevin giving a sign by looking outside the prison.

Kareem chooses death rather than reporting Kevin and bringing the involvement of Bunny Washington in the explosion to light. He likely thinks that there is no point in destroying the career of an emerging officer such as the prison guard by leading him to the authorities. The warden does not see Kevin as a criminal but as a victim of the Crips leader’s influence over the African-American community of Kingstown. Kareem may succeed in safeguarding his job by charging his subordinate, but nothing will end with the same. The Crips and the Aryans will fight again, paving the way for more murders and explosions.

There will be more Kevins present in the prison to step up and do the dirty job for their leaders who cherish their freedom. Thus, Kareem chooses death over powerlessness. He must have realized that he cannot change anything with his job and that when his superiors need a scapegoat, his face will never cease to pop up in their minds.

Kareem’s Hopelessness

Kareem faces and provokes a group of murderers to kill him because he is immersed in hopelessness. He has worked sincerely for years, yet his superiors see him as vulnerable and inadequate. After he resigns, he cannot run his family with his record. Even if he finds a job in a private prison without any benefits, it won’t be enough for himself and his struggling child, who need regular therapy to survive. His existence has caused immense suffering to his family, and it will only increase if he continues to live without a job and prospects. Therefore, he chooses to die.

There are multiple reasons behind Kareem choosing a violent death. He considers killing himself, but it will only cause more pain to his family. The warden may not want his child to grow up with the trauma of dealing with his suicide. If he gets killed by the inmates of his prison, there is more dignity attached to his memory. His family can seek comfort in the belief that someone else took his life in the line of his duty. Kareem must have also considered the benefits his loved ones will receive when an officer in charge dies while doing his work. Possibly, in his mind, more than an emotionally destroyed father and husband, his family needs the government allowances his death will help sanction.

