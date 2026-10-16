Karen Spence: Where is Jeffrey Spence’s Wife Now?

In November 2023, following a tip received by investigators, an arrest warrant was issued for Jeffrey Spence in connection with Kirby Carpenter’s murder in November 2022. His wife, Karen Spence, and his daughter, Caitlin Spence, who was Kirby’s girlfriend, were also arrested. Prosecutors alleged that although Karen had not directly participated in the killing, she knew about the crime and allegedly helped her husband in its aftermath. NBC’s ‘Dateline’, particularly the episode ‘The Betrayal of Kirby Carpenter’, examines the evidence gathered by investigators, the charges brought against Karen, and how she became implicated in the case.

Karen Spence Stayed With Both Her Daughters For Long Periods of Time

During the 1990s, Karen Spence lived in Pennsylvania with her husband, Jeffrey Spence, and their two daughters, Caitlin and Carolyn. Reports indicate that she worked as a nurse at Clarion-Limestone High School around that time. In 2005, when Jeffrey was convicted of theft in connection with a 1999 case, Karen was reportedly present in court. She asked the judge whether her husband could be allowed to attend their daughter’s graduation. In 2014, Karen accompanied Jeffrey to North Carolina, where they stayed with their daughter Carolyn and her husband, Giovanni Aguayo. At the time, the couple was reportedly facing financial difficulties, with Jeffrey also facing alleged embezzlement charges.

Karen later moved to Virginia with Jeffrey, Carolyn, and Giovanni, where plans were made to build a cabin. However, a major dispute broke out, eventually leading Carolyn to report her father to the police. During later court testimony, Carolyn claimed that when officers arrived to arrest Jeffrey, Karen allegedly came to pick him up and drove away with him. She also said that despite a no-contact order, her mother allegedly texted her and continued trying to maintain communication. In her testimony, Carolyn further accused Karen of driving Jeffrey to commit alleged crimes. According to Carolyn, her parents would sometimes refer to themselves as “Bonnie and Clyde.”

In the fall of 2022, Karen went to stay with Caitlin Spence and Kirby Carpenter near Ripley, Mississippi. She spent around four months with the couple and her newborn granddaughter, Enola, before leaving on November 29, 2022. Prosecutors alleged that Jeffrey returned to Mississippi and killed Kirby, while maintaining that Karen had not participated in the murder itself. However, they argued that she allegedly helped her husband in the aftermath. Karen returned to Caitlin’s home only after Kirby’s remains had been discovered. She, Jeffrey, Caitlin, and Enola subsequently returned to Saltville, Virginia. According to reports, the house they stayed in later burned down, after which Jeffrey purchased a property in Pine Grove Township, Pennsylvania.

Karen Spence is Living in Mississippi Under Probation Today

Following the tip received by investigators, Karen Spence was charged with one count of conspiracy, two counts of larceny, and one count of capital murder. She was arrested in Virginia on November 30, 2023, and initially denied bail. In August 2024, she was granted bail set at $150,000, subject to conditions that included GPS ankle monitoring and surrendering her passport. She reportedly returned to Virginia. In September 2025, Karen entered an Alford plea to the charge of accessory after the fact to grand larceny. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with the entire sentence suspended, and five years of unsupervised probation.

Karen’s release conditions included remaining in Mississippi unless granted permission to leave, abstaining from alcohol and drugs, submitting to chemical testing, and complying with GPS monitoring. Karen did not testify during her husband’s trial and has largely stayed out of the public eye since. Based on the reported conditions of her release, she would be expected to remain in Mississippi unless authorized to leave.

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