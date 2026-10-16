Where is Kirby Carpenter’s Family Now?

Kirby Carpenter’s death in November 2022 left his family devastated and searching for answers. They said they had not noticed anything unusual in the days leading up to the crime that might have made them suspect he was in danger. Determined to seek justice, his family rallied together, particularly his mother, Mattie Jones, and one of his sisters, Kaysie Barnes. It was only about a year later that they learned the person responsible was someone they had known all along. NBC’s ‘Dateline’, particularly the episode ‘The Betrayal of Kirby Carpenter’, features interviews with his family, who reflect on his life and remember the person they lost far too soon.

Kirby Carpenter’s Family Had to Wait a Year Before the Perpetrators Were Arrested

Kirby Carpenter was raised in Mississippi by his parents, Mattie Jane Jones and Jerry Carpenter. He had five siblings: sisters Wendy Page and Kaysie Barnes, and brothers Shannon Carpenter, Rocky Carpenter, and Robbie Carpenter. When Kirby’s remains were discovered in December 2022, Caitlin Spence said she had been searching for him alongside his mother, Mattie. They eventually found his body near the garage on the property. Mattie later spoke about the unimaginable pain of losing a child in such circumstances, describing it as something no mother should ever have to endure.

The family soon became concerned about what might have happened to Kirby’s belongings. On December 4, Mattie discovered that the locks and safe codes at the house had been changed. The safes contained precious metals, documents, and firearms. She also confronted Jeffrey Spence after allegedly finding bags of precious metals from Kirby’s collection in the trunk of his car. Kaysie said the family began taking inventory of the property to prevent further losses. Mattie was subsequently appointed administrator of Kirby’s estate.

The family continued trying to look after Kirby’s daughter, Enola. Mattie arranged child-support payments to an address Caitlin had provided. When Caitlin stopped responding, Kaysie requested a welfare check and learned that the house in Virginia at that address had burned down. The November 2023 arrests brought a measure of relief to the family. Mattie said that she believed Jeffrey had been targeting her son’s bank account and expressed disbelief that a family could be involved in such a crime. In April 2024, the family learned that all three Spences had been indicted. They remained engaged in the proceedings. Wendy read a victim-impact statement at Caitlin’s sentencing, and Mattie and other relatives were reportedly present in court. Through the investigation and trials, Kirby’s family continued seeking justice while remembering the life he had lost.

Mattie Jones Has the Support of Her Family During Periods of Grief

Based in Ripley, Mississippi, Mattie Jane Jones runs her own homemade jams, preserves, and jellies business, which she has operated since 2017. She studied at Northeast Mississippi Community College and attended Kossuth High School, graduating around 1983. However, much of Mattie’s life in recent years has been shaped by the loss of her son, Kirby Carpenter, and her determination to see justice served. She has continued to remember him on birthdays, Mother’s Day, anniversaries of his death, and even ordinary days when his absence feels especially painful. Expressing the depth of her grief, she once wrote, “Every single minute of every single day you’re in my heart and soul! I look for you everywhere I go!”

Throughout the investigation and court proceedings, Mattie consistently spoke up for Kirby, pushing for answers and accountability despite the delays and emotional toll. While she has expressed relief at reaching a point where she can put the legal battle behind her, her public tributes make clear that moving forward does not mean leaving her son behind. Mattie continues to find meaning in her children and grandchildren, who remain an important part of her life. She also has a supportive partner in Dwyane, whose presence as she navigates life after an unimaginable loss has been truly indispensable.

Kaysie Barnes is Raising Two Girls as a Registered Nurse Today

Kaysie Barnes has been among the most outspoken members of the Carpenter family since her brother Kirby’s death. She has actively pushed for answers and justice even as the investigation brought painful revelations. Her determination has not gone unnoticed, with her siblings also acknowledging her courage in standing up for Kirby and keeping his case in the public eye. Kaysie has built a long career in nursing for herself. She earned her associate degree in registered nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College and spent years working at Golden Living Center in Ripley, where she served in several roles, including Director of Nursing Services.

Kaysie also worked with Gentiva Home Health and Covenant Dove before continuing her career with Diversicare Healthcare Services, where she has served in nursing leadership since 2016. More recently, she has shared that her work has included home health and hospice nursing. Kaysie is married to Shaun Barnes, and they have two daughters, Kylie and Kelsey. Alongside her professional responsibilities and the fight to honor her brother’s memory, she is raising her girls to be strong and stand up for what they believe in.

Wendy Page Has Been Working on Many Philanthropic Projects in Her Brother’s Name

Wendy Page, who lives in Hartselle, Alabama, has played an important role in preserving her brother Kirby Carpenter’s memory and supporting efforts to secure justice for him. She has helped establish initiatives such as the Kirby M. Carpenter Gold and Silver Legacy Scholarship and the Kirby M. Carpenter Memorial Scholarship Fund, turning the family’s grief into efforts that can benefit others. In November 2025, she even used her birthday as an opportunity to raise funds for the memorial scholarship. Wendy has continued to speak up for her brother and support the family’s pursuit of accountability. She graduated from Blue Mountain Christian University and previously worked at Pine Grove School from 2012 to 2014. She has been happily married to David Page since December 31, 2005. They have two children, Conner and Julie, who are her whole world and she wants to give her best to them.



Shannon, Rocky and Robbie Carpenter Have Continued to Keep His Memory Alive

Kirby Carpenter’s brothers, Shannon, Rocky, and Robbie Carpenter, have each continued with their own lives while carrying the loss of their brother and the memories they shared with him. Shannon is married to Teresa Lee Carpenter, and the couple is based in Booneville, Mississippi, where they appear to be raising two children. The love and support of his wife and children offer him a source of comfort as the family continues to live with Kirby’s absence. Rocky, meanwhile, lives in Dry Creek, Mississippi, and is married to Marie Salts, with whom he has shared a long-standing relationship. Self-employed, Rocky has built a life of his own in the community, with the support of his partner alongside him.

Robbie Carpenter, who also lives in Dry Creek, has found his own sources of strength in his family and his personal interests. He is married to Jessica Carpenter, and together they have a daughter, Darby Sue. Robbie has also been among the family members willing to speak out about their loss, helping keep Kirby’s memory alive. Music seems to offer him a particularly personal way to express his feelings, giving a voice to emotions that may otherwise be difficult to articulate. He seems to have served in the US Armed Forces as well. He continues to find ways to honor his brother while holding close the people who matter most to him.