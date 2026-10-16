Kirby Carpenter Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

In November 2022, the remains of Kirby Carpenter were found on his property in Dry Creek, near Booneville, Mississippi. He had not been seen by his family for a couple of days and had not even turned up for work. The initial investigation yielded little to no answers. However, as the detectives started looking at the case and the people in Kirby’s vicinity more closely, they found a trail of evidence that led them to the perpetrator. NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ especially the episode ‘The Betrayal of Kirby Carpenter,’ details the evidence and the manner in which the case was ultimately solved.

Kirby Carpenter’s Remains Were Found Near the Garage of His House

Kirby McCord Carpenter was born on May 23, 1986, in Tippah County, Mississippi. His parents, Mattie Jane Jones and Jerry Carpenter, raised him and his five siblings, Wendy, Kaysie, Robbie, Rockie, and Shannon, in a loving and stable family. Kirby graduated from Kossuth High School and joined the US Marines to find a good path in life. When he returned from service, he decided to get into business. He built two successful businesses from the ground up, which he later sold at a good profit. He also owned and rented out multiple properties. Kirby eventually found love with Whitney Evans, and the two welcomed a son, Townes Carpenter, together. However, their relationship did not last long.

Kirby and Whitney separated, but they maintained a good relationship. In early 2020, Kirby met Caitlin Spence at a Tractor Supply store. They fell in love rather quickly, and by August that year, they had moved in together at a house in Dry Creek, near Booneville, Mississippi. It was a place close to Kirby’s parents and other family members as well. In July 2022, the couple was blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Enola. It was a seemingly happy time for them, but it did not last long.

Caitlin said that when she returned from work on November 30, 2022, she could not find Kirby anywhere. She claimed that she did not think too much of it until December 2, when she still had not heard from him. She called Mattie and her partner, Dwayne Jones, and they all started looking for him. Caitlin eventually found his remains near a deer stand close to the garage on their property. A curtain had been placed over him, with a toolbox also positioned on top. The cause of his death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the chest. There was also mud on his knees and marks on his body, leading the police to believe that he had been dragged to the spot after being killed.

Kirby Carpenter’s Killer Was Arrested After Detectives Received a Tip About a Confession

The initial investigation into Kirby Carpenter’s killing did not yield many answers. The detectives found out that after his daughter was born, Caitlin Spence’s parents, Jeffrey and Karen Spence, had stayed with the couple for about four months. They had left Mississippi for Virginia on November 29, 2022, and returned after Kirby’s remains were found. By the end of December 2022, Caitlin had hired lawyers and moved to Virginia with her family. Kirby’s estate, which was being managed by his family, was used to pay child support to Caitlin. However, in the episode, they said that she allegedly stopped communicating with them after a little while. Concerned, they asked for a welfare check to be conducted, only to find out that the family’s house in Virginia had burned down.

The police found out that Jeffrey had bought a house in Pine Grove Township, Pennsylvania, and had paid for it in cash. According to court records, Kirby’s family also claimed that they had allegedly seen large coins in Jeffrey’s car after the killing and accused them of theft. The full story came to light in November 2023, when the police received a tip from a man who said that Caitlin had allegedly confessed to him that Jeffrey had shot Kirby. On November 30, 2023, Jeffrey and Karen were arrested in Virginia, while Caitlin was arrested in Pennsylvania. At the house, the police also found a shotgun and some cash that had been wrapped in tinfoil. All three were charged with capital murder and other offenses.

In April 2025, Caitlin pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to capital murder and agreed to testify against her father. In September 2025, Karen also entered an Alford plea to being an accessory after the fact to grand larceny. That same month, Jeffrey went to trial. Caitlin testified that her father had asked her to keep quiet and had allegedly frightened her by threatening that she could lose her daughter. His other daughter, Carolyn, also took the stand and recounted her own experiences with her parents, which had led her to cut ties with them. She called her parents “Bonnie and Clyde” and accused them of being deceitful. After a mistrial, Jeffrey went to trial again in March 2026 and was found guilty of first-degree murder. The prosecutors argued that the killing was motivated by financial greed. He was handed down a life sentence, which he is serving to date.

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