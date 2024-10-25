Where is Kasi Peek’s Family Now?

In October 2005, Kasi Peek’s sister, Jaquidon Devenport Kruger, received the heartbreaking news from police that Kasi had been shot to death in her home. The crime was incomprehensible to Jaquidon, as she couldn’t think of anyone who would wish harm on her sister. Kasi’s father, William Donald Devenport, was devastated by the loss of his beloved daughter. In the NBC episode of ‘Dateline’ titled ‘Deadly Omissions,’ Jaquidon spoke about what her sister meant to her and her family and how she did everything to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Kasi Peek’s Family Fought to Bring Justice For Her

William Donald Devenport and his wife, Betty Louise Schmid, raised their two daughters, Kasi Peek Devenport and Jaquidon Devenport, in Dallas, Texas. Their home was filled with warmth, laughter, and all the small, memorable moments that make a family feel whole. William and Betty took pride in creating a stable, loving environment, ensuring their daughters had everything they needed to thrive. Family dinners, weekend outings, and shared holiday traditions made their bond even stronger. Both parents encouraged Kasi and Jaquidon to pursue their interests and to support each other, fostering a sense of closeness that carried on as the girls grew up.

Even after Betty passed away in 1993, the family remained close, warmly welcoming William’s second wife, Jeanette Nixon, into their lives. By then, both sisters were leading fulfilling lives of their own. Everything changed on October 2, 2005, when the police called Jaquidon with the heartbreaking news that her sister Kasi had been killed. Jaquidon and her husband, David A. Kruger, rushed to Smyrna, Georgia, where Kasi had lived, and did everything they could to support the investigation. They advised the police to consider Kasi’s estranged husband, John Peek, as a suspect. They also informed the authorities about the suspicious circumstances surrounding the murder of John’s first wife, in which he had also been a suspect.

While the police gathered evidence against John, Jaquidon, and David filed a civil suit to prevent him from profiting financially from Kasi’s death. During this process, they uncovered documents revealing that John had been making double payments on Kasi’s life insurance policy, ensuring it remained active despite their separation. This discovery, combined with the suspicious circumstances surrounding the murder of his first wife, helped the police build a strong case. Eventually, the evidence was sufficient for a conviction, bringing some measure of justice for Kasi’s family.

Jaquidon and David Kruger Have Kept Kasi’s Legacy Alive Even Today

In the years following her sister Kasi’s tragic death, Jaquidon Devenport Kruger has dedicated herself to preserving Kasi’s memory. She believes that sharing her story, as well as the injustice Kasi suffered, keeps her spirit alive and honors her in a way that feels like a small form of justice. Jaquidon pursued her education at Wichita State University, Southern Methodist University, and Texas Tech University, preparing for a career that would eventually lead her to Raytheon Technologies. Since June 1996, she has worked there as a Systems Engineer in the Raytheon Intelligence & Space division, building a strong career in technology.

Her husband, David Kruger, is the Vice President of Strategy for Absio Corporation and holds a special interest in data security, co-inventing the innovative Software-Defined Distributed Key Cryptography. They currently live in Richardson, Texas, where they stay active in both their professional and personal lives. Together, Jaquidon and David have lovingly honored Kari’s legacy. Despite the years that have passed, she remains a cherished presence within their hearts and home.

William Devenport Passed Away After a Long Illness

Following his daughter Kasi’s untimely passing, William Donald Devenport leaned on his faith, living a quiet life with his second wife, Jeanette Williams Nixon Devenport. Known for his gentle nature, William approached life with grace, rarely complaining and always meeting challenges with a warm smile. In 2011, both he and Jeanette moved into a memory care facility to receive support, as William had been diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s. On April 7, 2015, he passed away, and his family gathered in Dallas, Texas, to honor and celebrate his life, remembering the kindness and resilience he shared with them. His presence is still deeply missed, and his memory is cherished by all those who loved him.

