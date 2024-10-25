Kasi Peek: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

In October 2005, Kasi Peek’s husband made a distressing call to the police, alerting them that his wife had been harmed. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Kasi shot to death in her bed. From the state of the room, it was clear that someone had attempted to stage a burglary; however, no valuable items were missing. The brutality of the attack suggested an intense, personal motive, leading investigators to focus their attention on those closest to her. In NBC’s episode of ‘Dateline’ titled ‘Deadly Omission,’ Kasi’s life and relationships and the eventual apprehension of her perpetrator have been examined.

Kasi Peek Was Killed While She Was Sleeping

Kasi Alane Devenport was born on December 24, 1960, in Dallas, Texas. She was very close to her sister, Jaquidon Devenport Kruger, and together they enjoyed a happy, fulfilling childhood. Their parents, William and Betty Devenport adored their daughters and worked hard to provide them with a safe, stable home. Kasi’s mother passed away in 1993, and she did everything to be there for her father and sister. Kasi’s warm personality and friendly nature left a strong impression on everyone she met, and from an early age, it was clear she had a promising future. She went on to build a successful career as a computer programmer for Matria Health Care and eventually settled in Smyrna, Georgia.

By the early 1990s, Kasi had been married, though the marriage did not last. Her life took a new turn in 1999 when she met John Peek at a party. They quickly bonded, and after eight months of dating, they married in May 2000. Family and friends thought they made a happy, lasting couple. However, four years into their marriage, Kasi discovered John was unfaithful. After heated arguments, she chose to distance herself and began living independently. Yet, those close to her shared that she still held onto the hope of rekindling their relationship and was open to rebuilding their marriage.

On October 2, 2005, John Peek called 911, reporting that Kasi was dead and that he was outside her house. Police arrived promptly and found her lying on her side, having been shot in the back. Inside, dresser drawers had been pulled out, suggesting a break-in. However, investigators quickly suspected the scene had been staged, as no valuable items were missing. The autopsy revealed that the 44-year-old had been shot with a .30 caliber rifle, and given the intensity of the violence, police classified her death as an “overkill.”

An Old Case Helped the Police Identify Kasi Peek’s Killer

The police, recognizing the brutal nature of the crime, suspected the killer’s intentions were personal and began interviewing those close to Kasi Alane Devenport Peek. Her sister revealed that John Peek’s first wife, Carol Marlin, had also been murdered in 1996. This revelation prompted investigators to bring John in for questioning, but he denied any involvement in Kasi’s death. Instead, he pointed to Liza, the woman he was living with at the time, claiming she had a rifle and a motive fueled by jealousy. However, once Liza’s alibi was verified, police redirected their focus back to John.

The police revisited the incident from 1996 to understand the full story. On June 13 of that year, John had reported that his common-law wife, Carol, had gone out for dinner with her colleague, Margaret Ginn, but had not returned home. Police arrived at Margaret’s residence and discovered both women had sustained fatal head injuries and had been violently beaten. Clutched in Carol’s hand was a piece of paper with the name “Barry Webb” on it. John claimed he’d been home that evening. Webb, who was also Carol’s colleague, was contacted by the investigators. They learned that he had been at home himself and had even called 911 to report an intruder in his basement. When that intruder was identified as John, serious questions were raised.

The police also uncovered that two weeks before Carol’s death, she had designated John as the primary beneficiary of her $700,000 life insurance policy. However, without physical evidence connecting him to the crime, he was not charged. During the 2005 investigation, John openly mentioned his prior suspect status to the police. While they continued searching for evidence, Kasi’s sister and brother-in-law filed a civil lawsuit against him. Through this investigation, they found financial records indicating John had been making double payments on Kasi’s insurance policy during their estrangement, likely to ensure it wouldn’t lapse. With circumstantial evidence from both cases, the police were able to build a solid case against John. He was charged with three murders, and eventually, he pleaded guilty in exchange for a deal that removed the death penalty as an option.

